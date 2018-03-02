Menu
Legends in Kirra challenge

SIGN-ON: Boardriders president Neil Cameron with Danny Wills and Kieren Perrow ahead of this weekend's Kirra Teams Challenge.
by Byron Bay Boardriders President, Neil Cameron

THE Byron Bay Boardriders sign-on has been rescheduled to 5pm this Saturday at JS Surfboards in Fletcher St after last week's event was cancelled due to the torrential rain.

Congratulations go to Mikey Wright, who took out first place at Newcastle for the Burton Automotive Pro QS 6 Star event.

With Mikey posting two scores of nine points plus, he was always going to be hard to beat.

The QS competitors now move to Sydney for the Vissla Sydney Surf Pro 6 Star, where he will be hoping for another great result.

Locals will also be hoping for Soli Bailey to improve on his Newcastle result. It's early in the year, but one or two good results can be very helpful through the year.

It was very unfortunate that Byron Bay Surf Festival copped the full brunt of the weekend weather. These guys put in a lot of work to create something special, but they were absolutely smashed on Saturday by the rain and wind. The organisers have a great concept with this festival and hopefully they don't get discouraged by what happened at the weekend. This coming weekend, the Byron Boardriders will compete in the Kirra Teams Challenge. Our team is nearly finalised and will be headed by Dan Wills and Kieran Perrow. Our two former World Tour surfers could without a doubt still hold their own among the best. The competition will start on the Friday and run through to Sunday afternoon. The team comprises two junior under-21 surfers and six open surfers. We will be looking for a top-five finish against some strong opposition.

Topics:  byron bay boardriders club danny wills kieran perrow soli bailey

Byron Shire News

