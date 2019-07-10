Menu
PRO BONO: Jonathan de Vere Tyndall, Solicitor and Migration Agent with a Cheyenne Hobday, Legal Assistant.
News

Legal advice for free at pro bono cafe

Christian Morrow
by
10th Jul 2019 2:49 PM

FREE, no-strings-attached legal advice can be hard to come by, so Byron Bay solicitor Johnathan de Vere Tyndall's Pro Bono Cafes always draw a crowd.

This the eighth Pro Bono Cafe he has run and it take place from 9am next Monday July 15 at Targa Café, Marvell St Byron Bay

"At Tyndall and Co we believe that giving is receiving,” Mr de Vere Tyndall said.

"The more we give, the more we receive. The more time lawyers spend helping people, the more successful they become.”

"The format is people turn up off the street and I provide free legal advice over a coffee in an informal environment. There are no appointments, clients simply arrive and wait their turn.”

Pro bono clients receive Mr de Vere Tyndall's sole attention on a one-to-one basis.

"I look at any legal matter including financial problems, debt, business issues, bankruptcy, family law, children's care and parenting, loss of wages or termination, people disinherited from wills, criminal charges and immigration concerns,” he said.

Tyndall and Co staff are also present to help with on-the-spot online legal research, note taking and preparation of a written advice.

"More than 90% of matters are resolved at the conference with no need for the client to return,” he said.

"In the instances where further legal work is required, the clients are given our written advice and they can then take that anywhere to engage a lawyer of their choice.

"There is no charge and no obligation to brief our firm later on in any matter, nor is it supported by Legal Aid. This is an unconditional, no-strings-attached gift of free legal help.”

Byron Shire News

