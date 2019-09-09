LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Four suburbs in path of raging bushfire

Firefighters have confirmed as many as 10 homes have been destroyed in Peregian Springs bushfires.

Firefighters have confirmed as many as 10 homes have been destroyed in Peregian Springs bushfires. Ian Martin

>>Peregian fire: 'I just grabbed my son, passport and ran'

>>VIDEOS: Inside the Peregian Springs fire zone

UPDATE 10.30PM: AN AGED care home, sewage plant and shopping centre are under threat by a fast moving fire in the Peregian area.

Fire fighters are preparing to evacuate a Peregian Springs nursing home with more than 90 residents taking shelter in the foyer.

Reports indicate fire crews were called about 9.45pm to help residents at Arcare Peregian Springs Aged Care leave the building.

All residents are currently in the foyer.

There are reports gas bottles are "in the line of fire".

There are also reports the sewage plant is "under threat", with multiple crews rushing to the scene.

Two crews are also responding to a fire at Coles at Peregian Beach.

A section of the fire is reportedly 700m long and burning through thick cane land.

The latest warning from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services was issued at 9.55pm:

UPDATE LEAVE IMMEDIATELY: Peregian Springs/Peregian Beach/Peregian Breeze Estate and Marcus Beach bushfire as at 9.55pm Mon 9 Sept

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.

Currently as at 9.55pm Monday 9 September, a fast-moving fire is travelling in a north-easterly direction from Emu Mountain Road towards Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach. It is impacting Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach.

The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.

Peregian Beach and Marcus Beach residents should evacuate in a northerly direction towards Noosa.

Residents of Peregian Breeze Estate should evacuate in a north-west direction along Old Emu Mountain Road and travel towards Noosa or Noosaville.

An evacuation centre is open for people travelling north at The J Theatre Noosa, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads or the Noosa Leisure Centre, Wallace Drive, Noosaville.

Residents in Tritonia Drive, Rowan Court, Waratah Court, Needle Court, Lupin Place and Kanooka Avenue should evacuate in a southerly direction towards Maroochydore.

Evacuation centres for people travelling south are open at the Coolum Beach Surf Club, 779 David Low Way, Coolum Beach and Multi Sport Centre, Fishermans Road Maroochydore.

Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are preparing to defend Coolum State High School, which is under threat from an out-of-control bushfire.

Almost 70 firefighting crews are currently on scene with reports up to 30 extra crews have been deployed tonight.

Coolum Surf Club is currently full of concerned residents with no place to sleep.

Peregian Springs man Lee Francey and his two children attempted to get home to their wife and mum, but flames stopped them in their tracks.

They turned around and took refuge at the surf club.

"I'd say the feeling here is just nervous and I have two nervous kids here whose mother is stuck at home," Mr Francey said.

"I think the Springs residents now feel okay but it's the Marcus and Peregian Beach homes that might be in strife.

"It looked like Coolum High School was in a bit of trouble as well."

Acting Sergeant Tony Noble addressed the nervous residents.

"People from QFES, police and SES are having a bit of rouble out there and the winds aren't working in there favour," he said.

"Some of the areas of initial concern around Peregian Springs are probably not so bad now but further north it's not look good as there is a lot of wind blowing up that way."

8.45PM: Firefighters have confirmed up to 10 homes or more in Peregian Beach have been destroyed in tonight's inferno and residents have reported a service station has also caught fire.

At least 10 homes were understood to have been ablaze in the Lorikeet Dr and Jacana St, Peregian Beach, area about 15 minutes ago and some homes are understood have been destroyed.

The reports of the Peregian Beach service station being ablaze are unconfirmed, but there is a service station on David Low Way, near the intersection with Lorikeet Dr.

Authorities are now also urging residents in Castaways Beach, Sunrise Beach, Sunshine Beach, Noosa Springs, Noosa Heads, Noosa Junction to prepare to leave.

Ninderry MP Dan Purdie confirmed both Coolum Beach State High School and Peregian Springs State School would be closed on Tuesday.

UPDATE 7.40PM: Police have declared an emergency situation at Peregian Springs and Peregian Beach in relation to a bushfire in the area.

The declaration was made at 7:08pm under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act.

The declared zone is bounded by Old Emu Mountain Rd, David Low Way, the Sunshine Coast Motorway and Podargus Parade.

Police are urging residents within the area to self-evacuate and for anyone outside the zone to avoid travel to the area.

An evacuation centre has been established at the Coolum Surf Life Saving Club.

UPDATE: 7.10PM:

Police are driving around with loudspeakers screaming for residents to flee an imminent inferno.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a fast-moving fire was travelling in an east, north-east direction from Emu Mountain Rd towards Pitta St and Lorikeet Drive.

It is expected to impact Coolum State High School on Havana Road East, Pitta St and Lorikeet Drive.

Peregian Beach residents between Emu Mountain Rd and north to Peregian Esplanade should evacuate in a northerly direction towards Noosa.

Residents of Peregian Breeze Estate should evacuate in a north-west direction along Old Emu Mountain Road toward Noosa.

An evacuation centre is open for people travelling north at The J Theatre Noosa, 60 Noosa Dr, Noosa Heads.

Residents in Tritonia Drive, Rowan Court, Waratah Court, Needle Court, Lupin Place and Kanooka Avenue should evacuate in a southerly direction towards Maroochydore.

Evacuation centres for people travelling south are open at the Coolum Beach Surf Club, 779 David Low Way, Coolum Beach and Multi Sport Centre, Fishermans Road Maroochydore.

Drivers are being told to the only way to travel north or south from the area is along the Bruce Highway.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

UPDATE 5.40pm:

RESIDENTS have been advised to leave Peregian Springs now as a raging bushfire blazes through the suburb.

After the Sunshine Mwy was cut off by the fire, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised conditions were getting worse.

QFES said the safest option for residents was to leave now, if it is clear to do so.

Those who aren't currently in the area have been told not to return, as conditions are too dangerous.

FIRE RAGES: A fire at Peregian Springs threatens to cut off the Sunshine Mwy.

EARLIER

FOUR fire crews on scene and another eight are on the way to battle a blaze at Peregian Springs which has shut down the Sunshine Mwy in both directions.

A bushfire is currently travelling from Godwit Pl and the Sunshine Mwy towards Emu Mountain Arterial Rd.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised that people in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area due to large quantities of smoke.

Call triple-0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.