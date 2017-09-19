Learning we are all born runners

LIGHTHOUSE WARRIOR: Organiser Lisa Parkes-Jetha is offering free training sessions to those signed up for the run.

LIGHTHOUSE WARRIOR: Organiser Lisa Parkes-Jetha is offering free training sessions to those signed up for the run. Christian Morrow

NOW is the time to get off the couch and into shape for the Byron Lighthouse run, kicking off at 7am on October 22 from Clarkes Beach.

Now just six weeks away, founding committee member Lisa Parkes-Jetha (of Australian Ninja Warrior fame) has started a free Couch to Lighthouse training program to help those signed up for the run to get match fit.

"Every Friday at 8am we meet at the rec grounds near the Byron FC sign for a 30-minute coaching clinic that teaches you the fundamentals of running,” Ms Parkes-Jetha said.

"As humans we are born to run and everyone can run, it's a matter of working on breathing, posture, form and technique.

"We also look at recruiting the small muscles, because a lot of the time we just use our big muscles.

"Each week I give you some homework.

"I offered this (program) last year as well and some people who had never run in their life completed the run - so instead of finding an excuse, everyone can find a way to do it this year.

"Some get into it to lose weight and others for the social aspect and are discovering they can do things they never thought they would.”

Ms Parkes-Jetha has been joined by Mike Crawley from QSM and Cathy Moore from Fusion Health Byron Bay on the organising committee.

More than 1000 people are expected to sign up for this year's event, which will feature a 10km run, 6km walk and 1km Kids Dash.

All money raised will go towards Crackin' Cancer, which supports the Lismore Base Hospital oncology unit, and Mai Wiru Sugar Challenge, working towards improving indigenous health on APY lands in the north- west of South Australia.

"The run will be bigger and better this year, with more sponsors, a pre-event dinner on October 21, great prizes, post-event massage, a Lighthouse training program together with cool merchandise and giveaways,” Ms Parkes-Jetha said.

"The cost of running the event is covered by sponsors, so every cent raised from entry fees goes straight to our two charities, with no admin fees at all.”

There are discounts to register large groups of runners. Click here to register.