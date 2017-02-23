Learning from the masters

ALL dedicated karateka and martial artists are invited to attend a Kase Ha Shotokan Karate Do and Practical Self Defence Seminar to be held this Saturday and Sunday at St Finbarr s Primary School in Byron Bay.

The seminar is being presented by Byron Shire Shotokan Karate Do and Self Defence who teach traditional shotokan karate and advanced classes incorporating the realistic teaching of Practical Self Defense (PSD) in the legacy of Taiji Kase sensei.

This is a continuation from the seminar offered by seventh dan Arie Farcas sensei last November in Lismore.

This weekend's workshop will be delivered by three of the most senior kase ha instructors visiting from from KSK Australia - Mark Smith sensei, Mark Johnson sensei and Terry Raftry sensei, all are Godan (fifth dan).

Bangalow-based chief instructor Jean Boussard is a fourth dan in karate do which he has been practising since his teens. He is also second dan in taekwon do with four years spent in Korea.

Byron Shire Shotokan Karate Do and Self Defence currently has around 45 students ranging in age from six to 72 years old.

Jean sensei has been initiated to many other martial arts including vietvodao (black belt), judo, aikido, kendo, nunchaku, taichi, capoeira and Thai kickboxing.

He has trained and

taught in many countries and even introduced Shotokan Karate International (SKI) in India from 1985 to 1987 with an official letter of mission signed by Hirokazu Kanazawa Sensei.

Jean teaches efficiency as martial arts is a lethal knowledge.

"Above all, I teach using a holistic approach that incorporates meditation in every session and to help students develop an understanding of their own vital energy,” he said.

"The body becomes stronger and more flexible, the emotions calm and serene with the the mental state as clear as a limpid lake or kokoro as they say in Japanese.

"One ultimately gains in spiritual elevation.

"This is an open seminar so it's an amazing opportunity to benefit from the teaching of some very advanced sensei, while cross training with other karateka and martial artists.”

Both sessions are open to all with Saturday's session running from 3-6pm and the Sunday session running from 9am-noon.

- For more info and registration email: dallboussard@gmail.com or go to: www.byronshire shotokan.com