Learning from the best through mentorship program

MULLUM Music Festival is once again giving young musicians a headstart through its Youth Mentorship Program 2019.

Now in its ninth year the mentorship program pairs up young emerging artists under 19 years of age with established artists on the festival line up to help them on their way.

The selected young artists from each category of band, singer/songwriter, vocal and under 15 years old each receive a rehearsal session with their mentor, a 20 minute performance at the festival with their mentor backstage, the opportunity to watch their mentor perform from backstage and a weekend pass to the festival.

This year's mentors are: Lior- singer/songwriter Category; Husky- band category), Shelly Brown- vocal category) and William Crighton- Under 15 years.

"This year's mentors are all exceptional artists,” Mullum Music General Manager Nino Haggith said. "The Youth Mentorship Program is all about encouraging, developing and nurturing up and coming artists and their stories through their music. We look forward to applications for this year's mentorship program.”

Apply at: www.mullum musicfestival.com

Applications close 26 October, 2018