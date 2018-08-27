Menu
Login
MULLUM MENTORS: Husky, Brown, Lior and Crighton.
MULLUM MENTORS: Husky, Brown, Lior and Crighton. Contributed
News

Learning from the best through mentorship program

27th Aug 2018 12:27 PM

MULLUM Music Festival is once again giving young musicians a headstart through its Youth Mentorship Program 2019.

Now in its ninth year the mentorship program pairs up young emerging artists under 19 years of age with established artists on the festival line up to help them on their way.

The selected young artists from each category of band, singer/songwriter, vocal and under 15 years old each receive a rehearsal session with their mentor, a 20 minute performance at the festival with their mentor backstage, the opportunity to watch their mentor perform from backstage and a weekend pass to the festival.

This year's mentors are: Lior- singer/songwriter Category; Husky- band category), Shelly Brown- vocal category) and William Crighton- Under 15 years.

"This year's mentors are all exceptional artists,” Mullum Music General Manager Nino Haggith said. "The Youth Mentorship Program is all about encouraging, developing and nurturing up and coming artists and their stories through their music. We look forward to applications for this year's mentorship program.”

Apply at: www.mullum musicfestival.com

Applications close 26 October, 2018

lior mullumbimby mullumbimby music festival william crighton youth mentorship
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    High water levels prompt council survey

    High water levels prompt council survey

    News SUFFOLK residents raise concerns with council over the high level of Tallow Creek.

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

    Celebrity Kardashian gives the tick of approval to local fashion brand

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    OPINION: Social housing is a social good

    News Does new social housing bill?

    Martial arts self defence course

    Martial arts self defence course

    News Self defence seminar

    Local Partners