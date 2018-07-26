Learning from game's best

RUGBY COMMUNITY: NSW Rugby Development Officer Emily Robinson with participants at the Rugby Skills Day at Shultz Oval in Bangalow.

RUGBY COMMUNITY: NSW Rugby Development Officer Emily Robinson with participants at the Rugby Skills Day at Shultz Oval in Bangalow. Christian Morrow

MORE than 50 junior rugby players from across the region and Sydney were part of last week's NSW Rugby Skills Day at Schulz Oval in Bangalow.

The young players got to meet Emily Robinson one of rugby's top women's players.

Apart from being development officer for NSW Rugby on the Northern Beaches, Emily also plays for the Warringah Rats and is part of the the NSW team for the Super W competition and part of the Wallaroos Squad for 2018.

SKILLING UP: Casino Bulls player Sophie Butler from St Mary's Catholic College Casino with Emily Robinson from the Warringah Rats, NSW Super W player and Wallaroo at the Skills Development Day. Christian Morrow

Emily will also is part of the team that will be playing a double-header with the Australian Wallabies on Saturday, August 18 at ANZ Stadium.

"It's very exciting to play in front of a big crowd and in Australia for the first time in a very long time,” she said.

Emily is one of the women riding the new found wave of success that women's football across the codes is riding.

"The women's game has always been there but it we are now getting the publicity, sponsors and interest from the public that it deserves,” she said.

"It got a real boost with the sevens competition at the recent Olympics with audiences realising it was good rugby to watch and just as entertaining as the men's games.

"This is my first time here in Bangalow and it's good to see a fair few girls getting in amongst it with the boys.

"It reminds me of when I first started playing - it's good to see them getting stuck in.

One of the organisers of the Skills Development Day was Bangalow Junior Rugby's president Matt Simpson.

"It's all about continuing to ensure our code is well organised and that players, parents and caregivers have a great experience of the game,” Simpson said.

"We are so lucky to have administrators and players of Emily's calibre here taking the kids through their paces and showing them the game.

"Having face to face time and coaching with people like Emily who play the game at such an elite level is invaluable.”