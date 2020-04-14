Menu
A motorcyclist has copped several infringement notices.
News

Learner rider caught speeding at 139km/h cops costly fines

Jasmine Minhas
14th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
A LEARNER motorcyclist has copped hefty fines during the double demerit period after he was caught speeding more than 45km/h over the limit at Coffs Harbour.

About 7.23pm last night, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Hwy at Bonville as part of Operation Tortoise.

A motorcycle which was heading north was found to be travelling at 139km/h.

When the 36-year-old motorcyclist was pulled over, it was discovered he was riding a prohibited cycle for novice riders.

There was also no L plate attached to the cycle.

The rider was issued with a number of infringement notices, including a fine of $2,482 and the loss of 12 points for exceed speed limit over 45km/h, a fine of $585 and the loss of four points for riding a prohibited motorcycle, and a fine of $268 and the loss of two points for not displaying an L plate on the motorcycle.

His licence was also suspended for six months.

Operation Tortoise, which commenced on Thursday, concluded at 11.59pm last night.

coffs harbour motorcyclist nsw police force nsw traffic and highway patrol command speeding
Coffs Coast Advocate

