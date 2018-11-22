Cruise ‘punished’ fellow Scientologists

Actress Leah Remini has revealed more shocking details of what goes on inside the Church of Scientology.

Actress Leah Remini has revealed more shocking details of what goes on inside the Church of Scientology.

Leah Remini has claimed Tom Cruise was aware of the abuses allegedly occurring inside the Church of Scientology, going as far to say that he's "been part of it."

Remini, 48, told the Daily Beast that Cruise - one of the church's highest ranking members - received special treatment by Scientologists. The King of Queens star was a member of the church but left in 2013. She is now an outspoken opponent of Scientology and speaks with former members of the church in her Emmy Award-winning series Scientology and the Aftermath.

"Scientologists are told that Tom Cruise is saving the world single-handedly, so he is considered a deity within Scientology. He is second to David Miscavige - the saviour of the free world. Tom is even called 'Mister Cruise' by staff members," she told the Daily Beast.

The Kevin Can Wait star claimed Scientologists make sure Cruise does not see materials with "anything disparaging about Scientology."

"They'll go so far as, if he's going to walk a certain place, they'll make sure there are no magazines that are anti-Scientology, so he can't see that," she said.

Remini explained she believed others thought Cruise was "an innocent victim in all of this" but said the Mission Impossible actor is very much aware of what goes on inside the church.

"Where Tom is concerned, that is very different," she said. "He is very aware of the abuses that go on in Scientology. He's been part of it."

Remini attributed Cruise's status and knowledge of abuse in the church to his close relationship with Scientology leader David Miscavige. She said the Top Gun star is "not in the same category as the average Scientologist."

She also claimed an official inside the church told her Miscavige ordered Cruise to dole out punishment on a high-ranking member.

Cruise, a devoted member of the church, has come under fire before for his association with the controversial religion. In the 2015 documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, former members claimed they were asked to help "facilitate" the break up between him and Nicole Kidman who was not a Scientologist.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission