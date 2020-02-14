League’s real fastest man to debut at NRL Nines

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow laughs as Kyle Feldt struggles to keep up.

Could a Cairns teenager dubbed 'The Hammer' become the fastest player in the NRL?

Still only 18, Aboriginal flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is being tipped to explode into something of a sprinting, scoring, blurring human highlights reel when he debuts for North Queensland at the NRL Nines this weekend.

Attending Kirwan State High in Townsville only last year, the livewire fullback is so quick that Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo insists he could steal the 'NRL Fastest Man' crown from Melbourne flyer Josh Addo-Carr.

Which prompts one question: Exactly how quick is quick?

"Well," Taumalolo tells The Daily Telegraph, "when our wingers make a break at training, Hamiso not only runs them down, but does it while laughing.

"Which really is embarrassing for our guys.

"They'll be trying to sprint upfield and he's right there alongside them laughing and so on.

"And he doesn't seem to be anywhere near full pace, either. Honestly, I think he's had the handbrake on all pre-season.

"I can't wait to see him open up in some space this weekend."

So potentially the fastest man in the NRL?

"Oh, he could be for sure," the Cowboys No.13 continues. "He's a guy who could really give the Fox a run for his money."

Daine Laurie.

Not only the fastest man on the North Queensland roster now, Taumalolo reveals the teenager is also faster than even recent NRL flyer Gideon Gela-Mosby.

"Broke Gideon's 100m high school sprint record," Taumalolo says of the 89kg flyer who, still on an NRL Development contract, can also play centre or wing. "He really is lightening.

"And the great thing is, he's also relaxed, level-headed and has a strong work ethic. I'm looking forward to seeing him play this weekend."

All pace and athleticism, Tabuai-Fidow was outstanding for the Townsville Blackhawks U/18s last season.

Jake Averillo. Picture: Brett Costello

After being invited to train with the Cowboys NRL squad this season, head coach Paul Green is now ready to test the youngster alongside the likes of Taumalolo, Josh McGuire, Kyle Feldt and Esan Marsters in Nines.

Elsewhere, 19-year-old Canterbury Bulldogs centre Jake Averillo and rising Penrith outside back Daine Laurie have also been tipped as breakout stars of the two-day tournament.

Asked about Laurie, Panthers Nines captain Dean Whare said: "Really quick.

"I think he could be one to watch for us this weekend. He's a fullback who has progressed well throughout the pre-season."

Meanwhile, Canterbury skipper Corey Harawira-Naera outed Averillo as the player who could prove the Dogs surprise packet, revealing the youngster had "speed to burn".