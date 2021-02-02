LEAD FOOT: Teen speeder fined more than $3000

A teen has been fined more than $3000 after being caught speeding excessively twice in two hours.

A teen has been fined more than $3000 after being caught speeding excessively twice in two hours.

A 17-year-old boy has been fined thousands after he was caught speeding repeatedly on the Far North Coast.

Police have said the teen was initially nabbed for travelling at a speed of up to 140km/h in a 110km/h zone on the M1 at Gulmarrad, near Yamba, about 12.20pm on Monday.

Far North Coast Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped the P1 driver, who was travelling in a red Ford Focus.

He was issued with a licence suspension notice and a traffic infringement notice for a P1 driver exceeding the speed by more than 30km/h.

Police granted the boy a three-hour exemption to get back to his home in Tweed Heads.

But he was spotted about two hours later travelling at speeds of up to 163km/h, also in a 110 zone, on the Pacific Highway at Tanglewood on the Tweed Coast.

Again, the teen was stopped and he was issued with a penalty for exceeding his P1 speed limit by more than 45km/h.

He was fined a total of $3455 and given 11 demerit points.

P1 drivers can only accrue four demerits before they lose their licence.