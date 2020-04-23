Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Graham Belcher. Picture: Facebook
Graham Belcher. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Lawyer of accused hit-and-run killer seeks subpoena

Jodie Callcott
23rd Apr 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAWYERS for a British man accused of killing a Gold Coast father in a hit-and-run have issued a subpoena to the Roads and Maritime Services.

The order issued by the court requires the RMS to produce more information.

Graham Belcher, 52, faces seven charges after he was allegedly involved in a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Tweed Valley Way and Riverside Drive, Tumbulgum on September 2, 2019.

Belcher was extradited from Queensland just hours after the incident.

He was arrested at Brisbane International Airport trying to board a flight to Hong Kong.

Scott Rose, 39, a father of two who worked for Village Roadshow theme parks, was pronounced dead at the scene, while another man was taken to The Tweed Hospital with chest injuries.

Belcher's case returned to Tweed Heads Local Court yesterday after a case conference between his lawyer and the Director of Public Prosecutions on April 9.

The court was told a subpoena was issued to the RMS, who requested an extensive for a week.

Pleas are yet to be entered. His case will return to court on April 29.

hit and run lawyer subpoena
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        premium_icon Every TAFE course in NSW you can do for FREE

        News Dozens of short online TAFE courses across NSW are completely free after the government teamed up with the sector to boost your skills amid the COVID-19 crisis

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        Allow extra time for detours at Crystal Creek bridge

        News Detours will add up to 20 minutes travelling time

        Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        premium_icon Five obscure sports you can do post-coronavirus

        News MOST sports are closed down due to the coronavirus pandemic but here are five more...

        How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        premium_icon How do you feel about sending your kids back to school?

        News HOW are our schools preparing for students to return?