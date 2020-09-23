Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A criminal lawyer has been sentenced after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a nightclub then offered a security guard $50 to look the other way.
A criminal lawyer has been sentenced after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a nightclub then offered a security guard $50 to look the other way.
Crime

Lawyer caught with cocaine in nightclub

by Kathryn Bermingham
23rd Sep 2020 8:31 PM

A criminal defence lawyer who offered a security guard $50 to look the other way after he was caught with cocaine in the toilets of an Adelaide nightclub has been handed a bond.

Andrew Robert Graham, 36, was found with two other men in a cubicle of the toilets at the Woolshed Hotel on Hindley Street in August 2019.

District Court Chief Judge Michael Evans on Wednesday convicted him of two offences but did not impose a prison sentence or order that he pay a fine.

He said Graham had experienced a "moment of madness" but he had shown remorse for what happened and should not be punished more harshly because of his profession.

Andrew Robert Graham offered security $50 to look the other way after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a Hindley St nightclub. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz
Andrew Robert Graham offered security $50 to look the other way after he was found with cocaine in the toilets of a Hindley St nightclub. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz

Court documents alleged that an officer working at the nightclub checked the men's toilets just after 4am on the morning of the incident.

He found three men, including Graham, inside a cubicle and suspected they were "doing something illegal".

The guard began recording on his phone and called for more security to attend.

They opened the door to the cubicle and two of the men walked out, while the two security officers told Graham they would call the police.

He told them he was a lawyer and offered $50 "in return for letting his and his colleagues go", but the officers refused to take the money.

"During the course of the conversation, the accused dropped a small resealable plastic bag," the documents say.

It was later confirmed the bag contained .06 grams of cocaine.

Graham pleaded guilty to administering a controlled drug to another person and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Chief Judge Evans released Graham on a 12-month bond.

Originally published as Lawyer caught with cocaine in nightclub

andrew robert graham court crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

        Premium Content Welcome relief for shared parenting as border opens

        News Shared parenting has been hampered by border closures but that’s about to change.

        SNAKE BITE: Man flown to hospital from rural property

        Premium Content SNAKE BITE: Man flown to hospital from rural property

        News AMBULANCES and the rescue helicopter were called to the property on the Summerland...

        4 reasons why Northern NSW is now allowed in the ‘bubble’

        Premium Content 4 reasons why Northern NSW is now allowed in the ‘bubble’

        News QUEENSLAND Government will allow residents from the Northern Rivers to cross the...

        100 batches later, local spirit still a market heavyweight

        Premium Content 100 batches later, local spirit still a market heavyweight

        News Industry experts were unsure when Ink Gin was first unveiled