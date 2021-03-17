Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A law student’s future career is on the line after he pleaded guilty to drug and prostitution offences.
A law student’s future career is on the line after he pleaded guilty to drug and prostitution offences.
Crime

Law student faces prostitution and drug charges

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
17th Mar 2021 11:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Townsville law student's future career is on the line after he was hit with a hefty fine for drug and prostitution offences.

Jai Matthew Graham Christensen risks never working in the legal industry again as a result of his criminal history.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty to knowingly participating in the provision of prostitution, supplying dangerous drugs and possessing tainted property when he faced Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Christensen was working as manager of the Clarion Hotel when he came to police attention amid another police operation.

On three occasions he was caught supplying a small amount of prescription medication to one of the operation's targets.

He also made a hotel room available multiple times for prostitutes to use at the request of the person, the court was told.

Barrister Dane Marley said Christensen did not financially benefit from the crime.

Jai Matthew Graham Christensen fined for drug and prostitution offences.
Jai Matthew Graham Christensen fined for drug and prostitution offences.

"He is a man of otherwise good character, he has a good work history and has good prospects of securing other worthwhile employment in the future," Mr Marley said.

He asked Magistrate Viviana Keegan to use her discretion and not record a conviction as it would impact on his future.

"The recording of a conviction would at least signal to the Legal Practitioners Admissions Board added seriousness to the level of offending," he said. "Which in my submission based on the objective circumstances of these offences is not warranted."

Mr Marley said Christensen was in the process of being recruited to work at a mine in Western Australia

In sentencing, Ms Keegan said it didn't matter if a conviction was recorded or not.

"You still have a criminal history and I would envisage that you would struggle to ever be admitted as a legal practitioner as a result," she said.

Christensen was fined $1800. No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Law student's career fears over prostitution, drug case

court crime drugs jai christensen prostitution

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Most women know someone or have been the victim of sexual harassment or assault. Take our anonymous survey to add your voice.

        Deadliest regions in NSW for prostate cancer

        Premium Content Deadliest regions in NSW for prostate cancer

        Health Some men face an “unacceptable” higher risk of dying from prostate cancer

        Where you can book in for a COVID jab

        Premium Content Where you can book in for a COVID jab

        Health COVID NSW: Government to launch website listing vaccine providers

        Emergency, elective surgery returning to pre-COVID levels

        Premium Content Emergency, elective surgery returning to pre-COVID levels

        Health Health boss says staff are doing an ‘incredible job underdifficult...