England's Lauren Hemp celebrates after scoring a goal during the women's World Cup. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Soccer

VIDEO: ‘Has a stranger goal ever been scored?’

by Jai Bednall
13th Aug 2018 7:52 AM

ENGLAND is enjoying another exciting World Cup run - this time in the women's under-20s - charging into the quarterfinals with a 6-1 thumping of Mexico in France.

Lauren Hemp was the star scoring three goals, but it was the strike that secured her hat-trick in the 80th minute that won't quickly be forgotten.

Hemp muscled her way around her opponent to create a one-on-one with the goalkeeper. After a big collision, she came crashing down on top of the ball and scored in bizarre fashion.

The result saw England finish top of Group B and progress to a final eight clash against the Netherlands.

Australia did not qualify for the tournament after losing a third place playoff against China in the under-19 AFC women's championship last year.

editors picks england goal soccer social media viral video world cup

