Menu
Login
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
The Jason O'Brien train Latrobe and the Aiden O'Brien-trained Pentagon gallop at the Werribee Quarantine Centre on Wednesday. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Horses

Key Lloyd Williams runner out of Melbourne Cup

by Leo Schlink
25th Oct 2018 5:37 PM

IRISH Derby winner Latrobe is out of the Melbourne Cup.

The Joseph O'Brien star will be instead be set for the Group 1 $2 million Emirates Stakes (2000m) on the final day of the VRC carnival on November 10.

Owner Lloyd Williams said the 3200m of the Melbourne Cup would be too much for at this stage of the three-year-old's career.

Williams won his sixth Cup last year with another O'Brien-trained three-year-old, Rekindling.

Williams has several Cup contenders still in play, including favourite Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher.

In other news, Hugh Bowman has committed to Marmelo as his ride in the November 6 Melbourne Cup.

The raider last year finished ninth in the Cup as joint $7 favourite after an impressive Caulfield Cup effort.

He will this year go into the Cup first up.

FormGuide

Related Items

hugh bowman latrobe lloyd williams marmelo melbourne cup rekindling the cliffsofmoher yucatan

Top Stories

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    Byron fashionista sisters take out export award

    News BYRON'S own Spell and the Gypsy Collective continue on their winning ways at Premier's export awards.

    • 25th Oct 2018 4:37 PM
    Zoning review for West Byron

    Zoning review for West Byron

    News Council to urgently review West Byron zoning.

    Some frightful fun

    Some frightful fun

    News A terrifyingly fun night out for the kids and adults alike

    New bar opens today

    New bar opens today

    News Aussie food and cocktails - new bar opens today

    Local Partners