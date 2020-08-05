Latest update on COVID-19 stats on the Northern Rivers

Some of the fantastic and brave staff from Lismore Base Hospital tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

THERE are two patients with COVID-19 being cared for at Lismore Base Hospital.

Lynne Weir from Northern NSW Local Health District said one patient, a man in his 60s, is ventilated in Intensive Care, while the other patient, a woman in her 60s, is in a stable condition on the ward.

The total number of cases in residents of Northern NSW Local Health District remains at 58, with 53 known to have recovered.

Of these, only the two cases in hospital are still requiring isolation. All earlier-reported cases are no longer infectious and have been released from isolation.

Of the 58 cases, 53 were acquired overseas or interstate, four were acquired locally, and the source of the remaining case is unknown and still under investigation.

Ms Weir said if there are any locations which a confirmed case may have visited that pose a risk of transmission for the community, we will alert the public.

She urged people to get tested if they have symptoms

Across the Northern NSW Local Health District more than 40,000 tests have now been done since the pandemic began.

“Thank you to everyone who has come forward for testing, and those who are taking their personal responsibility seriously by keeping a safe distance from others to help minimise any transmission of the virus,” Ms Weir said.

“We’re reminding the community that anyone with even the mildest of symptoms, such as a runny nose or scratchy throat, should come forward for testing. You must self-isolate until you receive your test result.”