Latest shark science findings to surface in Byron

THERE is no shortage of interest in sharks on the North Coast, considering their prevalence in our waters.

From Monday until yesterday, there was 26 shark detections from four locations on the North Coast including 18 at Main Beach, Evans Head, five at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, two at Sharpes Beach, Ballina and one at Lennox Point, Lennox Head.

If you would like to be more informed about sharks, a trailer full of shark science and facts is hitting the road along the NSW coast.

It will reach Byron Bay for Bluesfest on April 9-13 to share the key findings of the NSW Shark Management Strategy.

“DPI has been trialling a range of different shark detection and deterrence measures such as drones, helicopters, SMART drumlines, tagging and shark listening stations,” NSW Department of Primary Industries spokeswoman Dr Natalie Moltschaniwskyj said.

“In addition, the Annual Grants and PhD programs provided opportunities for new and emerging technology and research to be developed and supported by experts outside DPI.

“The SharkSmart roadshow event is a great opportunity for our coastal communities to get out and about and see what our Shark Management Strategy is all about, and as always, how to be SharkSmart, and check out our brand new SharkSmart Instagram channel.”