Latest business liquidations in Byron

by Cathryn McLauchlan
10th Mar 2021 5:45 AM
NO liquidation appointment notices have been listed for businesses in the Byron Local Government Area so far today. The total for the past year is four.

News Corp analysis of ASIC Insolvency Notices and ABN Lookup data shows the locations of company liquidations across the state.

New South Wales-based companies operating without an ABN were omitted from the list below, however can be found in our monthly statewide list.

Here's the list for Byron, listed by postcode in date order:

2481

Raf Brothers Pty Ltd, ABN: 98615096887, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: September 18, 2020, Liquidator: Daniel Frisken

Colab Consulting Pty Ltd, ABN: 29118448258, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: January 29, 2021, Liquidator: Adam Shepard

Pre Ed Pty Ltd (In Liquidation), ABN: 58169760221, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: February 10, 2021, Liquidator: Jason Walter Bettles, James Robba

On Point Security Pty Limited (In Liquidation), ABN: 73624036611, Main Business Location: NSW 2481, Notice Date: February 15, 2021, Liquidator: Morgan James Chubb

Liquidators are appointed to wind up the affairs of a company when it closes down.

They can be appointed in a voluntary winding up of a business; whether initiated by members or creditors; or as part of a court-ordered winding up.

Their role is to sell off the business's assets and use the resulting funds to pay off debts, if there is any.

ASIC publishes liquidation notices, as well as other insolvency and external administration-related notices throughout the day every weekday.

