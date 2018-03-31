Late start gives some Lauryn Hill fans the blues

A US ex-pat, Seanna has been writing about the Australian entertainment industries for the past six years and is also a documentary producer, photographer and scuba diver.

CALLING a crowd Brisbane when you're several hours from that city isn't a great way to start a show.

American RnB singer Lauryn Hill and her DJ repeatedly referred to the crowd at the Mojo stage last night as 'Brisbane', seeming to miss the fact that they were playing the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Lauryn hill struggling big time #bluesfest #notbrisbane — Kimbo Slice Tyson (@kgrtyson) March 30, 2018

The confusion over location could have been chocked up to jet lag, but when combined with Hill's tardiness - she walked on stage 30 minutes late - it was enough to push a significant portion of the crowd out of the Mojo tent to find entertainment elsewhere.

That's a shame because even with some technical issues - Hill kept gesturing to her earpiece and talking to the crew side of stage - it was a good show once it got going.

The set started with Everything Is Everything and included Fugees hits Killing Me Softly, Ready or Not and Fu-Gee-La.

Well it was 30 minutes before she came onstage but I’m going to bed happy after seeing Ms Lauryn Hill sing Ex Factor AND Killing Me Softly LIVE 🔥🔥🔥 #bluesfest2018 — Min (@MindyKwanten) March 30, 2018

At least the crowd that remained was supportive. Grace Jones was booed at the festival back in 2011 when she arrived on stage nearly an hour late.

Bluesfest continues today with appearances by The Original Blues Brothers Band, Jackson Brown, Michael Franti & Spearhead and The New Power Generation.