Late night swim goes horribly wrong for man swept away

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked at 11pm on November 24 to assist Police in the search for a missing male swimmer at Byron Bay. An extensive search was carried out using night vision goggles and the aircraft search light. Picture: Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter

THIS is one late night dip this swimmer will never forget.

On Wednesday morning at 1am, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter reported a male swimmer who was swept out to sea was successfully located and brought to shore.

Shortly before 11pm the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by Ambulance New South Wales to Main Beach at Byron Bay after reports a male swimmer was in distress 100m from shore.

Police reported that the male could be seen from shore initially but was swept out of sight.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, using night vision goggles, assisted Surf Lifesaving personnel and police to search the water for approximately 40 minutes prior to the male being located 500m north of Main Beach on Belongil Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter remained overhead lighting the scene and allowing surf lifesaving crews and police to enter the water and assist the male to shore.

The male was assessed by local ambulance paramedics on scene.

Ambulance NSW said they were called at 10.45pm after the man was dragged out by the tide. When brought to shore, the man declined ambulance assistance.

More to come.