Late Mail: Late changes forced on Broncos

Roosters Brett Morris scores his third try from a kick during the Sydney Roosters v St George NRL match at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta. Picture: Brett Costello

Roosters Brett Morris scores his third try from a kick during the Sydney Roosters v St George NRL match at Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta. Picture: Brett Costello

The Broncos have been dealt another injury blow with rookie centre Herbie Farnworth ruled out of Friday night's clash against the Wests Tigers in Sydney.

Farnworth failed a fitness test Thursday morning and has been added to a swelling Broncos casualty ward that includes Matt Lodge, David Fifita, Kotoni Staggs, Jake Turpin and skipper Alex Glenn. Farnworth will be replaced by Richie Kennar.

Keep up to date with all the breaking NRL team selection news all round right here.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Young gun Herbie Farnworth has been ruled out for the Broncos due to a nasty cork. Picture: Getty Images.

Seibold provided an injury update on his battered troops with the Broncos coach revealing Staggs (hamstring), Lodge (knee) and Turpin (leg) could be back for next week's blockbuster against the Storm at Suncorp Stadium.

"Jake Turpin was able to do some skills today so we hope he will be available for selection next week," he said. "Lodge and Staggs we are hoping to be another week or two away, fingers crossed they might be both back for next week. David Fifita and Jesse Arthars are still another couple of weeks away, Dave is doing his rehab running at the moment. They are a little bit longer term."

Ronaldo Mulitalo will make his return from injury for the Sharks. Picture: AAP.

Cronulla winger Ronaldo Mulitalo has confirmed he will make his return from injury against the Warriors on Sunday.

The 20-year old hasn't played since Round 4 due to a knee injury and could have been included for last week's match against Penrith but the Sharks medical staff decided to err on the side of caution.

"I was probably good to go last week just in case something happened. We took the safe approach to it all," said Mulitalo.

"It was a bumpy week last week, at one point I was in then at another I was out. We got through it, and this week I'm definitely ready to go."

STORM V TITANS

Friday, 17 July, Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, 6:00pm

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Paul Momirovski, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Brandon Smith, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Christian Welch, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Chris Lewis, 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 16. Marion Seve, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Reserves: 18. Albert Vete, 19. Nicho Hynes,

Players cut: 20. Ryley Jacks, 21. Darryn Schonig

Late mail: Melbourne will welcome back Cameron Munster and Felise Kaufusi both from knee injuries. Reserve half Ryley Jacks was cut from the squad 24 hours prior to kickoff which is a strong vote of confidence in Munster's fitness. Darryn Schonig was the other player cut.

Storm Cameron Munster takes part in Captain's run and will play in #NRLStormTitans — Wacko's Whispers (@WackosWhispers) July 16, 2020

Titans: 1. Corey Thompson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Phillip Sami, 5. Treymain Spry, 6. Ashley Taylor, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Erin Clark, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. Beau Fermor, 12. Keegan Hipgrave, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd, 15. Tyrone Peachey, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Jarrod Wallace

Reserves: 18. Sam Stone, 19. Jai Whitbread,

Players cut: 20. Nathan Peats, 21. Greg Leleisiuao

Late Mail:The Titans welcome back both Brian Kelly (quad) and Phillip Sami (shoulder) from injury with Kelly to line up at left centre with Sami at right centre. The Gold Coast have two concern leading into the game. Keegan Hipgrave (shoulder) was injured in the Warriors game last week, he will need to pass fitness test on Thursday but I expect him to be ruled out with Sam Stone coming in the second row. Also, Ash Taylor failed to finish the game last weekend due to concussion, he would need to pass required protocols to play but if ruled out we would see Tanah Boyd partner Jamal Fogerty in the halves with Nathan Peats coming onto the bench. Jai Arrow will play despite playing limited minutes last week as he manages an ongoing rib injury.

WESTS TIGERS V BRONCOS

Friday, 17 July, Leichhardt Oval, Sydney, 7:55pm

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Chris Lawrence, 4. Moses Mbye (C), 5. Tommy Talau, 6. Billy Walters, 7. Benji Marshall, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Russell Packer, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Matthew Eisenhuth

Interchange: 14. Sam McIntyre, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Luke Brooks, 17. Chris McQueen

Reserves: 18. Oliver Clark, 21. Michael Chee Kam

Players cut: 19. Reece Hoffman, 20. Shawn Blore

Late Mail: The Tigers don't have any injury concerns leading into the game with Tommy Talau set to play after recovering from minor hamstring tightness which kept him out last week. Billy Walters starts on the left edge ahead of Luke Brooks who has been benched but I do expect Walters to spend some time at hooker during the game. Youngsters Reece Hoffman and Shawn Blore were the two players cut 24 hours prior to kick-off while Oliver Clark and Michael Chee-Kam remain in the 19.

Broncos: 1. Tesi Niu, 2. Jamayne Isaako, 20. Richard Kennar, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Tevita Pangai Junior, 9. Issac Luke, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Ben T'eo, 12. Corey Oates, 13. Patrick Carrigan.

Interchange: 14. Corey Paix, 15. Thomas Flegler, 16. Jamil Hopoate, 17. Joe Ofahengaue

Reserves: 18. Tom Dearden, 19. Rhys Kennedy

Players cut: 3. Herbie Farnworth, 21. Tyson Gamble

Late Mail: The Broncos' centre H erbie Farnworth is out and will be replaced by Richie Kennar. Fellow youngsters Tesi Niu and Xavier Coates are in doubt as but will play. Tyson Gamble joins Farnworth in the list of players cut 24 hours prior to kick-off while Tom Dearden and Rhys Kennedy remain in the squad.

Dragons Late Mail: The Dragons have no major injuries concerns leading into the game and are expected to be 1-17 with no late changes. Jordan Pereira's suspension sees Jason Saab return. Saab will play on the right wing which will see Mikaele Ravalawa move to the left wing.

Bulldogs Late Mail: The Bulldogs have Renouf To'omaga is some doubt after he suffered a shoulder injury last week, he will need to prove fitness at the captain's run on Friday with Chris Smith on standby should he be ruled out. Lachlan Lewis 's return will see Kieran Foran move back to his preferred right side after playing left side the last few weeks. Jake Averillo could replace Kerrod Holland at left centre after gaining clearance from the NRL to return to training this week after Covid19 scare.

Rabbitohs Late Mail:The Rabbitohs will be 1-17 after Mark Nicholls received a downgrade at the judiciary on Tuesday night meaning he will be free to play. Dane Gagai will line up at left centre inside rookie Jaxson Paulo with Corey Allan to play right wing outside James Roberts.

Knights Late Mail: The Knights have Mitchell Barnett (back) and Connor Watson (ankle) both confirmed to return from injury after they both trained with the squad this week. Mitchell Pearce (knee), Kalyn Ponga (HIA), Herman Ese'ese (cork) and Pasami Saulo (HIA) all trained with the squad as well during the week and the Knights expected to be 1-17. Enari Tuala holds the left wing position with Tautau Moga playing right centre. Sione Mata'utia also returns after missing the game last week due to concussion.

Bradman Best is the most sold player this week.

Sea Eagles Late Mail: Manly's only concern leading into the game is Moses Suli who is in doubt, after he was hampered by a hamstring injury last week, with Tevita Funa is on standby should he fail to recover. Corey Waddell returns after recovering from his shoulder injury and will start on the bench.

Eels Late Mail: The Eels look set to be 1-17 with Junior Paulo, who played limited minutes last week due to back spasms, expected to play. Dylan Brown passed his gameday HIA after a heavy hit and has had a light week at training but will also play. Stefano Utoikamanu has been cleared to play after a Covid-19 protocol breach after the game last week.

"What a pass, what a player" 😤😤😤



Tevita Pangai Junior's monstering of the Bulldogs defence earns him the KFC #SuperCoachNRL Play of the Week for Round 9. pic.twitter.com/b3JjiIPKRC — SuperCoach NRL (@SuperCoachNRL) July 14, 2020

Warriors Late Mail: The Warriors look set to be 1-17 with the same late change as last week seeing Tohu Harris starting at lock and Karl Lawton moving to the right edge. They also welcome back Kodi Nikorima from concussion, while Eliesa Katoa returns after missing the last few weeks due to an ankle injury and will line up on the left edge.

Sharks Late Mail: Sharks are expected to be without Bryson Goodwin due to concussion, which will see Josh Dugan move back to left centre and Will Kennedy starting at fullback. Sione Katoa and Siosifa Talakai both had a light week on the training paddock due to HIA protocols but are expected to pass and be fit to play. Ronaldo Multitalo just needs to pass his final fitness test at the captain's run and is expected to be declared fit to play. This will see Sione Katoa switch back to left wing with Mulitalo on right. Jesse Ramien will play after copping a knock to the calf last weekend.

Panthers Late Mail: The Panthers have Nathan Cleary (ankle), Liam Martin (shoulder) and Tyrone May (elbow) all in some doubt after suffering minor injuries in the Sharks game. Cleary will be right to play but both Martin and May will need to pass fitness tests, with either Mitch Kenny or Matt Burton on standby for May, and Lindsay Smith on standby for Martin. Dean Whare will also need to prove his fitness as he looks to recover from a toe injury, which would see Brent Naden move to centre and Malakai Watene-Zelezniak coming onto the wing if Whare is ruled out.

North Queensland Late Mail: The Cowboys have both Jordan Mclean and John Asiata named on extended bench. They will need to pass fitness tests at the captain's run on Saturday but I expect them to be fit to play, with Asiata set to partner Jake Clifford in the halves with Mitch Dunn moving to 2RF and Shane Wright likely to drop out of the 17. Mclean would start at prop with Francis Molo moving back to the bench and Ben Hampton dropping out. Rookie outside back utility Daejarn Asi will make his NRL debut from the bench. Justin O'Neill returns after missing the game last week due to concussion and could line up at left centre with Connelly Lemuelu on the left wing.

Originally published as Late Mail: Late changes forced on Broncos