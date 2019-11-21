Last thing passengers expected on Jetstar flight

An Australian man and New Zealand woman who fell in love despite living apart came up with the perfect compromise for their wedding day - getting married on a Jetstar flight exactly halfway between both countries.

Cathy and her new husband David were officially married by a celebrant on Jetstar flight 201 from Sydney to Auckland last month. Their marriage, made official at 10,000 metres, will be legally recognised in Australia.

Cathy told news.com.au the couple bonded over their love for aviation and met playing an online game called Airport City in 2011.

The couple got married halfway between Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Jetstar

"It just evolved from there," she said. "We first met in person in 2013 at Sydney Airport when I took my first trip to Australia. We locked eyes and that was it."

Cathy said after the couple had dated for three years, David came close to proposing to her on a Jetstar flight from Brisbane to Melbourne but "got too nervous with all the surrounding passengers" - but proposed that night.

For their wedding, New Zealander Cathy wanted to do something special.

They married between Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Jetstar

"We wanted it symbolise our love for aviation, our love for Australia and New Zealand and our love for each other," she said.

"I thought, I'll be cheeky and ask Jetstar. Without telling Dave, I posted on Jetstar's Facebook page with the ask. I was so excited when they said they'd see what they could do.

"It was the most amazing experience, and something we will remember for the rest of our lives."

The happy couple with Jetstar crew. Picture: Jetstar

The couple were married by Jetstar ground crew worker Robyn Holt, who is a celebrant.

She told news.com.au she believed the couple's mid-flight wedding was the first to happen on an international flight.

"It was a really special occasion and definitely the first time I've conducted a wedding in the air," she said.

"Being a part of Cathy and David's day and celebrating their love and their passion for aviation was unforgettable. The passengers enjoyed being a part of it too. As an airline we love bringing people together, and this was one of my most memorable wedding celebrations."