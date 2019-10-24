Menu
DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE: It's your final chance to have your say on short term holiday letting on the North Coast.
Community

Last chance to have your say on short term holiday letting

Jackie Munro
by
24th Oct 2019 12:30 PM

MORE than 1400 North Coast residents have had their say on short term holiday letting, but time is running out to submit your opinion.

Southern Cross University is providing the opportunity for Northern Rivers residents to submit feedback on short-term holiday letting in their local government area.

Project lead Dr Tania von der Heidt said tourist mecca Byron Bay is not alone in dealing with the impacts of short-term holiday letting.

She said with communities along the North Coast grappling with the growth of Airbnb, Stayz and the like, 12 councils and the region's peak tourism body have partnered with SCU to give residents a voice in a new survey.

"It's all about evidence-based decision-making,” Dr von der Heidt said.

"The new knowledge from this latest research project will contribute locally to inform civic decision-making.”

Dr von der Heidt said to have a "consistent supply-side approach” to planning and policy for short term holiday stay operations across the whole region, people need to be able to have their say.

"Opinions from all across the region, rather than only coastal hotspots, will be beneficial for the multitude of stakeholders: destination marketers; general residents; Airbnb hosts; Airbnb guests; and not least, administering councils,” she said.

"The research will provide benchmarking information to guide future decision-making around location-applicable regulation of short term holiday letting.”

You can take part in the survey at https://scuau.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0NkAJivWR4R3bYF.

Feedback closes next week on Thursday, October 31.

airbnb northern rivers community short term holiday letting southern cross university stayz

