Last chance: have your say on short-term holiday letting

Residents have had the chance to give the council feedback on a plan for short-term holiday letting rules.

Residents have had the chance to give the council feedback on a plan for short-term holiday letting rules.

TODAY is the last chance for Byron Shire residents to lodge feedback on the council’s draft planning controls for short-term rental accommodation.

Byron Shire Council has been seeking community feedback on the proposed changes.

This would include amendments to the council’s Local Environmental Plans, such that hosted accommodation (that is, where the host is staying at the premises at the same time as guests) could be allowed 365 days of the year, while non-hosted accommodation (where the owner/host is absent while the property is rented out) would be allowed only 90 days per year on any given property.

Under the changes, non-hosted accommodation would never be permitted on bushfire-prone or flood prone land.

The proposed changes would also prohibit homes approved under the Affordable Rental Housing State Environmental Planning Policy to be rented out through short-term holiday letting agreements, require signage to be installed detailing the property managers’ details for any complaints, and other amendments.

The full list of draft controls can be found at https://www.yoursaybyronshire.com.au/holiday-letting.

Residents can pin locations on an interactive map and explain whether they’d like to see partial or year-long holiday letting approved for that location.

This process is part of the council’s preliminary community engagement.

Staff will review the feedback received and a planning proposal to amend the Byron Local Environmental Plan 2014 will then be prepared and reported to the council.

That planning proposal will then need to be submitted for Gateway Determination before the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, followed by a public exhibition and consultation process.

Submissions close today.