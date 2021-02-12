Larry King cut out his wife from will

Larry King cut out his wife Shawn Southwick King from his will before he died, it's been revealed.

The legendary broadcaster, who died in January aged 87, amended his will two months after he filed for divorce from his seventh wife in 2019.

The divorce was never finalised.

King wrote his will in October 2019 and made it clear he wanted all his assets to be left to his children.

"This is my Last Will & Testament. It should replace all previous writings In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100 per cent of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Lary Jr Chance and Cannon," King wrote.

King penned the will before two of his children, Andy and Chaia, died in 2020.

According to TMZ, King's estate is estimated to be worth $2.5 million but added "there are likely separate assets held in separate trusts".

DIVORCE PROCEEDINGS

The TV host married Shawn Southwick King in 1997 and the pair had two children together.

But King filed for divorce in August 2019 citing "irreconcilable differences".

"The age difference eventually takes its toll," he told People after their split. King was 26 years older than his wife.

He added: "Also my wife is a very religious Mormon, and I'm an agnostic atheist, so that causes little problems.

"We overcame a lot, but it just hit a point where we didn't get along.

"I thought about what I wanted the rest of my life to be," he told People. "When you're 40 and there are moments of unhappiness in a marriage, you can overcome that. But it's hard at my age. There is nothing worse than arguing. And I wanted to be happy."

King added: "I wish Shawn nothing but the best. We love each other. And I'll always care for her."

Southwick claimed she was blindsided by the divorce filing and only found out about it when a reporter called her at home.

"I was crushed. I had no idea that this was coming; it hurt yeah," she told Daily Mail TV. "I was totally blindsided.

"I'm sad, I never expected to be at this place in my life, in our lives and have this happen in such a public way," she said in 2019. "I don't think, again I'm not in Larry's head, I refuse to believe that he intended to humiliate me. It's strange, I can't quite wrap my head around it, but it is what it is … it hurts."

Southwick added: "Larry has a very strong personality, Larry does what Larry wants, that doesn't mean that I can't disagree with him because I have and I do and will continue for as long as we are on this Earth."

In December 2020, it was revealed by Page Six that King would pay Southwick $42,000 per month in spousal support as well as a one-off payment of $25,000.

A divorce hearing was set for April 29.

