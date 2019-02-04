'Out of control' fire threatens North Coast homes

Fire is threatening homes near Melaleuca Drive at Byron Bay.

SEVERAL Byron Bay homes are under threat of fire as emergency services rush to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a 200m-wide fire near Melealuca Dr, Byron Bay.

Extra resources are currently being called to the scene.

It is understood the wind is making the firefighting efforts more difficult.

The blaze is listed as "out of control" on the Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me website.

NSW Fire & Rescue have three crews on scene, and a fourth on its way to assist the Rural Fire Service.

Crews have also asked for an extra two Rural Fire Service tankers to attend.

A spokeswoman said it was a large, 200-m fire front, coming from a westerly direction.

There are fires in two separate locations.

More to come.