Menu
Login
Fire is threatening homes near Melaleuca Drive at Byron Bay.
Fire is threatening homes near Melaleuca Drive at Byron Bay. Google Maps
Breaking

'Out of control' fire threatens North Coast homes

by Aisling Brennan
4th Feb 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:59 AM

SEVERAL Byron Bay homes are under threat of fire as emergency services rush to the scene.

Firefighters are battling a 200m-wide fire near Melealuca Dr, Byron Bay.

Extra resources are currently being called to the scene.

It is understood the wind is making the firefighting efforts more difficult.

The blaze is listed as "out of control" on the Rural Fire Service's Fires Near Me website.

NSW Fire & Rescue have three crews on scene, and a fourth on its way to assist the Rural Fire Service.

Crews have also asked for an extra two Rural Fire Service tankers to attend.

A spokeswoman said it was a large, 200-m fire front, coming from a westerly direction.

There are fires in two separate locations.

More to come.

byron bay fire nsw fire and rescue rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Hotspots homebuyers can’t get enough of

    Hotspots homebuyers can’t get enough of

    Property In one booming Australian city, you can pick up an entire family home for $250,000. And savvy investors are now snapping them up.

    Greens commit to road funding

    Greens commit to road funding

    News Smith and Higginson back roads funding

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    Golfer wins in SA with strong Foundation

    News Sport Foundation backs a winner

    Poisonous plant to be targeted at North Coast village

    Poisonous plant to be targeted at North Coast village

    News Toxic weed will be removed by Landcare volunteers