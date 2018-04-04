Menu
Login
News

Cops swarm as man climbs Sydney Harbour Bridge

Harbour Bridge lanes are closed after a man was seen climbing the structure on the morning of Wednesday 4 April 2018. Picture: Channel 7
Harbour Bridge lanes are closed after a man was seen climbing the structure on the morning of Wednesday 4 April 2018. Picture: Channel 7
by Gavin Fernando

A POLICE operation has plunged the Sydney Harbour Bridge into traffic chaos this morning, after a man was seen climbing the structure.

 

All northbound lanes have been closed while southbound lanes have been reduced, according to Live Traffic Sydney.

Traffic is heavy both ways, with rescue squads and emergency services also gathering at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the bridge or consider delaying their journey.

Police negotiators have been speaking with the man for the past hour, according to Today.

It's unknown why he scaled the bridge, but the Daily Telegraph reports police have indicated the man is carrying protest banners.

More to come...

Topics:  editors picks sydney harbour bridge traffic

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Is Jack White headlining Splendour in the Grass?

Is Jack White headlining Splendour in the Grass?

HIS new album, Boarding House Reach, has got to the top of the Billboard 200.

Broken Harts: The surprising outburst of anger at Bluesfest

Harts performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

The musician explained the reason for his frustration

Bluesfest 2018: the good, the bad and the ugly

SHE SAID YES: Brett Purcell proposed to Kartini Bell during Michael Franti and Spearhead's performance on Saturday at Bluesfest 2018.

Who was the best gig, food, the biggest celebrity?

Bluesfest Day 5: Le Freak was super chic and funky

Chic and Nile Rodgers perform at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byorn Bay.

The Hitmaker, Nile Rodgers, was a highlight

Local Partners