EMERGENCY Services have been called to the scene of a truck crash on the Pacific Highway this morning.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the incident was reported shortly after 4.30am.

It is understood a truck has crashed on the highway at Brunswick Bridge.

One of two northbound lanes is closed as a result of the incident and motorists should exercise caution.

