Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Landlords in uncharted waters

Adam Daunt
24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR some, property investment is meant to be the nest egg to retire too, for others it's a little cash on the side and for some, it's an all-encompassing profession.

Regardless of why they started a portfolio, property investors across the Northern Rivers and across NSW are beginning to feel the full impact of the coronavirus on their investments.

Business closures and job losses threaten to leave many tenants unable to guarantee their rent in the coming months which may cause significant disruption to an investors revenue stream.

John Gilmovich, president of the Property Owners Association NSW which represents the interests of property investors and landlords in NSW, said in a statement that strain on property investors is significant.

"Property investors are buffeted from all sides. They're expected to take the economic hit as well as deal with logistical issues that have no precedent," Mr Gilmovich said.

"Landlords want to help and support their tenants but if they're losing their jobs or incomes as well as care for tenants who can't pay their rent then this situation will get out of hand very quickly."

In addition to the financial considerations, landlords are having to enforce more stringent tenancy rules to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

"If tenants are in a family environment, that's an urgent situation but if tenants diagnosed with the virus are in shared accommodation or a boarding house, how is the property investor expected to manage this while ensuring the other tenants are not put at risk?," Mr Gilmovich asked.

"We're absolutely in uncharted waters with no advice available from the government or local councils, and no financial relief in sight, just promises," he said.

Mr Gilmovich said that landlords are already being inundated with requests for rent reductions and extensions which is creating a serious headache for landlords.

"If this issue isn't urgently addressed in a comprehensive way, property investors will be trapped between a rock and hard place and forced to make tough commercial decisions during a pandemic, and this will have extensive long-term impacts for the broader community," Mr Gilmovich said.

goonellabah landlords lismore northern rivers northern rivers real estate property investing property sales
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        premium_icon Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        Lifestyle Renters are staring down the barrel of some hard times due to new COVID-19 measures which have seen businesses close and jobs lost.

        Club urged to stay positive through ‘uncharted waters’

        premium_icon Club urged to stay positive through ‘uncharted waters’

        News Boardriders season on hold, members urged to keep surfing and stay connected.

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        Why the world is changing its views on sex

        premium_icon Why the world is changing its views on sex

        News HOW one woman’s dynamic journey eventually led her to creating a highly successful...

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM
        The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        premium_icon The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        News ONE personal trainer from the Northern Rivers is all too aware how fear of the...

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:00 PM