Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging Beyoncé

Lana Del Rey shared some harsh assessments of her pop peers Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande - and many others - in a smack-talking Instagram post.

The Young and Beautiful singer, 34, originally took to Insta to respond to accusations that her music romanticises abusive relationships.

The newly single Del Rey wrote, "I'm fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorise abuse when I'm just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all seeing are now very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world."

Lana Del Rey at the MTV EMAs. Picture: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV

She continued - by throwing a few fellow female pop stars under the bus, too.

"Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f***ing, cheating, etc - can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money - or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I'm glamorising abuse?"

At the same time, she announced that her new album is due September 5, and on it she will explore these sensitive subjects further.

Meanwhile, she's getting dragged on social media. Twitter critics are questioning why she would compare the content of her music to that of a slew of mostly African-American female artists.

British writer-activist Shon Faye posted: "Think Lana's post would have been fine if she hadn't compared herself to a group of mostly black women with the clear tone that she thinks she's been treated worse by the media when that's observably untrue."

Another follower tweeted, "Beyoncé was threatened to get lynched because she dared to sing about police brutality, Ariana got death threats for the death of her boyfriend that she had no control over. Kehlani got death + rape threats for a break-up song. All the women Lana mentioned have been through hell."

Another person said: "Lana could've made her point without name dropping the successful women she did. She did not have to compare her music to theirs. Let's be real here, every artist she named gets mad backlash for the music they make. Lana's whole post just seemed really bitter and ignorant to me."

Lana Del Rey attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

One detractor on Twitter asked why artists such as Billie Eilish or Lady Gaga were left out of Del Rey's hot take: "She aimed her question to 'the culture' and then proceeded to name black women specifically (and Ariana/Camila) who make R&B, Hip Hop and Urban music. Why is that? Why not Taylor? Billie? Adele? Gaga? Katy? Dua? … Why specifically the 'urban' girls?"

Reps for Del Rey did not immediately respond to The Post's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission