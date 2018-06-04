Lamb's century of scouts recognised

TON OF SERVICE: Byron Bay's Lamb family- Diane, Michael, Brian, Loretta, Neil , Darrell and Michelle have been recognised for their century of service to the local scouting troupe.

SCOUTING is a family affair for the Lamb family of Byron Bay.

Last week their combined contribution of 100 years service to the local troupe was formally recognised by the 1st Byron Bay Scout Group at their AGM with a special presentation.

The family's involvement with the Scouts began in the 1970s when the three brothers, Darrell, Brian and Michael, joined.

The parents, Neil and Loretta, soon followed becoming Group Leaders and Treasurer.

Almost 50 years on the three brothers, their wives and their parents have held almost every possible position locally and gone on to contribute on a national level.

1st Byron Bay Scouts President, Michael Gudgeon, said their involvement was invaluable.

"Byron Bay Scouts is one of the longest running and most successful Scouts Groups in the State and it is because of families like the Lambs,” Mr Gudgeon said.

The group caters for boys and girls aged 6 - 18 years. It presently has more than 100 members.

For information go to: www.byronbayscouts.com