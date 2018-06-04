Menu
Login
TON OF SERVICE: Byron Bay's Lamb family- Diane, Michael, Brian, Loretta, Neil , Darrell and Michelle have been recognised for their century of service to the local scouting troupe.
TON OF SERVICE: Byron Bay's Lamb family- Diane, Michael, Brian, Loretta, Neil , Darrell and Michelle have been recognised for their century of service to the local scouting troupe. Nicole Reeve
News

Lamb's century of scouts recognised

4th Jun 2018 9:51 AM

SCOUTING is a family affair for the Lamb family of Byron Bay.

Last week their combined contribution of 100 years service to the local troupe was formally recognised by the 1st Byron Bay Scout Group at their AGM with a special presentation.

The family's involvement with the Scouts began in the 1970s when the three brothers, Darrell, Brian and Michael, joined.

The parents, Neil and Loretta, soon followed becoming Group Leaders and Treasurer.

Almost 50 years on the three brothers, their wives and their parents have held almost every possible position locally and gone on to contribute on a national level.

1st Byron Bay Scouts President, Michael Gudgeon, said their involvement was invaluable.

"Byron Bay Scouts is one of the longest running and most successful Scouts Groups in the State and it is because of families like the Lambs,” Mr Gudgeon said.

The group caters for boys and girls aged 6 - 18 years. It presently has more than 100 members.

For information go to: www.byronbayscouts.com

byron bay lamb family scouting
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Tough NSW anti-scalper laws now in effect

    Tough NSW anti-scalper laws now in effect

    Music IT IS now illegal in NSW to re-sell a ticket for 10% higher than its original price.

    Byron beach doof fortress disturbs neighbours

    Byron beach doof fortress disturbs neighbours

    News Doof fortress disturbs neighbours

    Winning day on the road

    Winning day on the road

    News Striking day out for the cats

    Chance to warm up for the BK Classic

    Chance to warm up for the BK Classic

    News BK Classic sign on time is here.

    Local Partners