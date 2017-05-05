News

Labor slam state government's opposition of vax law

5th May 2017 10:35 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SHADOW Health Minister Walt Secord has urged the Berejiklian Government to reverse its opposition to tough vaccination laws before Parliament in light of an outbreak of whooping cough.

Mr Secord said the massive spike in the number of whooping cough (Pertussis) cases on the North Coast - 79 cases in April - was a frightening trend.

Statewide, there were 383 cases in NSW in April 2017 - but a fifth of all cases were on the North Coast.

In the last week alone, there have been 37 confirmed cases on the North Coast - double the previous week, Mr Secord said.

Yesterday, the State Berejiklian Government said it was opposing Labor's tough laws - which banned the creation of so-called vaccination-free child care centres and tough penalties for principals or operators who enrolled unvaccinated children in their centres.

Mr Secord called on the NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard to reverse his opposition to Public Health Amendment (Vaccination of Children Attending Child Care Facilities) Bill 2017, which is currently at the debate stage.

Yesterday, the Government formally indicated that it was voting against the laws.

However, the State Greens announced that they would be supporting Labor's legislation.

This week, the Northern NSW Local Health District confirmed that there had been 79 cases in April 2017 compared to 77 in April 2016; eight in April 2015; three in April 2014 and four cases in April 2013.

Mr Secord said vaccination rates on the North Coast had slipped to dangerously low levels and we were seeing the spread of preventable diseases like whooping cough.

Mr Secord urged parents to immunise their children and to ignore the anti-vaccination movement. The whooping cough vaccination is free to all babies and pregnant women during their third trimester to give optimal protection to newborns.

"Anyone who has seen images of babies with whooping cough struggling to breathe would immediately vaccinate their children," Mr Secord said.

"Immunisation rates on the North Coast are slipping to dangerous levels - but the Liberals and Nationals are opposing the tough laws simply because they were proposed by Labor.

"That is irresponsible and unfair to the whole community.

"The State Government should stop its petty opposition.

"They have a responsibility to the community to protect our most vulnerable.

"We have the unusual situation where the Greens are supporting tough vaccination laws, but the Liberals and Nationals are not."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  anti-vaccination northern rivers health vaccination walt secord

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

VIA an APRA AMCOS initiative, the gathering will be held next week

Conditions looking good for fishing's weekend warriors

Ballina's offshore fishos did okay before the latest blow, bagging snapper out on the 32-fathom reefs, amberjack and pearlies on the 48s and spotted mackerel down at Riordans. The reefs off Evans Head have also fished well for mackerel, trag and reds, and should continue to do so when the wind backs off.

Calm weather forecast for the next couple of days

Glitta Supernova, our bizarre queen of cabaret

DIFFERENT: Northern Rivers-raised burlesque artist Glitta Supernova will be part of the Guilty Pleasures Festival in Brunwick Heads this weekend.

At the Guilty Pleasures Cabaret and Burlesque Festival this weekend

Five gigs not to miss at Burlesque Festival this weekend

FEATURED: Cruello de Vil (Brendan Hay), the playboy son of renowned villainess Cruella de Vil.

First version of the event kicks off today in Brunwick Heads

Local Partners

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

VIA an APRA AMCOS initiative, the gathering will be held next week

Labor slam state government's opposition of vax law

Massive spike in number of whooping cough cases

Bliss N Eso's new album digs deep to bring a human touch

GETTING UP CLOSE AND PERSONAL: Bliss n Eso's MC Bliss (Jonathan Notley), DJ Izm (Tarik Ejjamai) and MC Eso (Max MacKinnon).

BLISS N Eso is making a return to the road, touring a new album

Shai Shriki comes with Strings Attached

LOCAL: Byron Bay artist Shai Shriki has a new album of World Music.

Local musician has a new album and a love story behind it

Bernard Fanning takes over Double J in May

ON AIR: Byron Shire resident and Australian music icon Bernard Fanning.

Byron's most popular muso is the artist in residence this month

Game of Thrones spin-off shows confirmed

Games of Thrones spin-offs are coming because US broadcaster HBO has signed four writers to explore additional shows for the most popular series in its history.

Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

COMING SOON: International recognised singer-songwriter Sue Ray.

Via an APRA AMCOS initiative

Sister adamant Heath Ledger had no demons

Actor Heath Ledger.

Heath Ledger's sister: Demons didn't exist

Miley's gone clean off the weed

Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus reveals she's clean and sober in candid interview

Kendall Jenner’s Vogue cover sparks major backlash

Vogue India

Vogue India’s latest cover girl is a bit off-brand

Josh Hartnett in 2017: What ever happened to the actor?

Josh Hartnett, where have you been hiding?

The real reason Josh Hartnett suddenly disappeared from Hollywood.

Erin’s TV tears: ‘I’m devastated’

“We’re very devastated to be dragged into what is a very sad situation”: Molan.

THE Footy Show’s Erin Molan addressed her week of drama.

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Home With Pool In Sunrise

43 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $869,000 to...

Boasting a sparkling in-ground salt water pool among private and established gardens, this freestanding residence is perfect for peaceful living and...

Central Unit in Byron Bay

14/5-9 Somerset Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 $659,000 to...

This renovated and extremely well positioned unit is walking distance to everything…location, location, location! It is situated at the back of 'Somerset Court'...

Character Cottage - Close To Town

10B Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

Hidden behind a six foot privacy fence with the front gate opening to the most gorgeous white timber cottage. Across the path through the large, secure yard the...

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Great Entry Level with Potential Plus

5/14 Sunrise Boulevarde, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction Price...

Located in popular Sunrise Beach is this potential packed townhouse perfect for those wanting to enter the Byron Bay property market. A recent renovation by the...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Affordable rentals out of reach for North Coast residents

Rental affordability hits new crisis levels

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!