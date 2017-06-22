News

Labor renew calls for Nationals to support Rail Trail

22nd Jun 2017 6:32 AM
RAIL TRAIL: The Eltham Bridge may become part of the North Coast Rail Trail. Photo Contributed
RAIL TRAIL: The Eltham Bridge may become part of the North Coast Rail Trail. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LABOR have renewed their calls on the National Party to support the creation of a Northern Rivers Rail Trail to create the state's second rail trail.

Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord issued the call during debate on the Transport Administration Amendment (Closure of Railway Line between Rosewood and Tumbarumba) Bill 2017.

The legislation, which passed NSW Parliament today will create the state's first rail trail, which will be set up near Albury in the Riverina.

"While the Albury one will now the first, I want to see the Northern Rivers Rail Trail as the State's second one," Mr Secord said.

Labor has been advocating on rail trails for tourism and job generation in rural and regional NSW for more than four years, Mr Secord said.

In his speech, Mr Secord said the legislation should serve as a template for other rail trails.

"While the Rosewood to Tumbarumba rail trail looks like it will be the State's first official rail trail, I would like to see the Northern Rivers Rail trail become the second one," he said.

Mr Secord cited Tweed Shire Council's plan to build a 2.5 kilometre trail connecting the Tweed River Regional Art Gallery, which is home to the Margaret Olley Art Centre to the Murwillumbah Town Centre.

He pointed out that the project had the support of Federal Richmond Labor MP Justine Elliot, Tweed Shire Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes and himself.

"All three levels - Tweed Shire, State Labor and Federal Labor - are united in their support for rail trails - and the Northern Rivers Rail Trail," Mr Secord told State Parliament.

"We all recognise their importance to tourism on the North Coast, especially as it is recovering from the devastating floods.

"However, it is very disappointing that the National Party MPs are not totally on board with rail trails.

"Tweed MP Geoff Provest and Lismore MP Thomas George have been reluctant to cast their support for rail trails - and at best, one could describe their support as `lukewarm'.

"Unfortunately, when faced with a choice between new jobs, additional tourism and additional spending on the North Coast or watching metal rust, the Nationals prefer metal rust.

"Rail trails make great economic sense as they attract high spending tourists - by re-purposing old infrastructure - and they should be supported across the State.

"In early June 2014, the State Government's own study entitled Casino to Murwillumbah Rail Trail Study, Final Report reported that the rail trail could attract more than 88,000 visitors and would pay for itself in five years.

"I believe it is time to have a rail trail on the North Coast.

"The State Government, the Premier, the Tourism Minister, the Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW can now all look to the Northern Rivers Rail Trail where a willing community and an easy decision awaits them."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  north coast rail trail northern rivers politics northern rivers rail trail rail trail

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The controversy surrounding the Byron Bypass

The controversy surrounding the Byron Bypass

WILL there be further delays for the Byron Bypass after today's Byron Shire Council meeting?

Byron band Parcels release song produced by Daft Punk

THE BYRON CONNECTION: French electronic / disco duo Daft Punk.

Overnight was released, well, overnight

It's official: Byron's roads are a mess

Pot holes are one of the Tweed Shire's biggest growth industries.

Higher rates for Byron Shire residents to fix poor quality roads

Keep your eyes peeled at the annual whale census

Head to Cape Byron Lighthouse on Sunday June 25 to participate in Australia's annual whale census.

Help tally the number of whales this weekend

Local Partners

Is Jay Z coming to Bluesfest 2018?

MTV ranked him the Greatest MC of all time in 2006, but did Bluesfest organisers scored him for next year's festival?

We need to take back control of our town: OPINION

Main Beach Byron Bay

"There are 10,000 of us versus two million visitors a year"

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Songs and culture from Easter Island in Bangalow

ISLAND VIBES: Byron Bay musician Jorge 'Yoyo' Tuki (top) and his band.

Yoyo Tuki presents his band

Grinspoon's Guide To Better Living re-issued

GRINSPOON: Pat Davern, Phil Jamieson, Kris Hopes and Joe Hansen put the band on a 'indefinite hiatus' in 2013.

Can you believe it's been 20 years?

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

Large Townhouse In A Vibrant Central Location

3/7 Cooper Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $650,000 ...

This one will surprise you. Open plan in design the owners have made some wonderful improvements to bring this unit to a very stylish level. Light and bright...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

This quintessential family home has been built for entertaining and coastal living. Designed by Architect Paul Uhlmann, the home enjoys 180 degree views with an...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Perfectly Positioned

5/34 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $750,000 ...

Located directly across from Main Beach and just a short walk from Byron Bay's town centre is this three bedroom unit with lock up garage. This three bedroom unit...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 By Negotiation

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,620,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

. Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! ***MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON*** "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so...

Beachside townhouse 400m to beach and 250m to cafes and tavern

22/58 Armstrong Street, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 $695,000 to...

This townhouse only minutes walk to both the beach and Suffolk Park shops, cafes, and tavern represents a fantastic opportunity to get in to the beachside market.

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!