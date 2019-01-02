Labor candidate pushes pill testing in wake of death

FOLLOWING warnings about a "dangerous pill” that was circulating earlier this week and the death of a young reveller at the Lost Paradise music festival on Saturday, Labor candidate for Ballina, Asren Pugh has called for pill testing at music festivals.

Organisers of Falls Festival had issued a warning to their patrons about the danger of illicit drugs and in particular a new, dangerous drug.

Mr Pugh said he would push to ensure pill testing at music festivals is included in the Drug Summit to be held if Labor wins the NSW election.

Mr Pugh's comments come after reports that another young life had been lost after taking pills at a music festival.

Media is reporting that a 22 year old died after being taken to hospital from the Lost Paradise music festival near Gosford.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of this young man. It is yet another young life that has been lost that shouldn't have been. We must be doing everything we can to ensure that we use the best available evidence to keep people safe.” said Mr Pugh.

The NSW Labor leader, Michael Daley, has recommitted Labor to holding a drug summit if elected in March of this year.

The summit will be similar to the one held under Bob Carr in 1999 when Heroin was the scourge of our society.

This summit led to the introduction of the safe heroin injecting room in Kings Cross.

Mr Daley has reaffirmed multiple times that "all options will be on the table” at the drug summit, including pill testing at music festivals.

"I have two young children myself and I want to know that they will be safe when they get a little older and start going out by themselves.” said Mr Pugh

"The idea being pushed by the Berejiklian Government that you can just say no and keep threatening people with bigger and bigger fines to keep people safe is just silly.

"This is about safety. When it comes to safety we need practical solutions, not some moralistic diatribe by the Premier.”