Menu
Login
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Kaila Murnain leaving the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption public inquiry today. Picture: AAP
Politics

Labor boss suspended over ICAC claims

by Staff writer and AAP
28th Aug 2019 7:25 PM

New South Wales Labor general secretary Kaila Murnain has been suspended in the wake of explosive revelations at an anti-corruption hearing.

It comes after reports today that the embattled political powerbroker refused to quit her post despite mounting pressure.

Tonight, the state Labor leader Jodi McKay said she was "appalled" by the evidence heard by the Independent Commission Against Corruption over the past three days and was intervening.

"Tonight I am taking steps to clean up the mess at ALP head office," Ms McKay said.

"I have therefore asked the party officers to convene a meeting tonight to suspend Kaila Murnain as General Secretary, as I no longer have confidence in her judgment.

"Pat Garcia will act in the role of General Secretary."

corruption editors picks icac labor

Top Stories

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    Leihani shines at Juraki competition

    News BOARDRIDERS' grommet gets valuable competition experience at Indigenous invitational.

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    Hog-bell comes to Coora-warts Public

    News HARRY Potter fun comes to Coorabell Public School this Sunday.

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    Big roll up for girls own Miniroo soccer carnival

    News Success of Matildas inspires Northern Rivers girls.

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    Ocean Shores' creativity on show

    News Spectacular gala opening night also celebrates town's jubilee