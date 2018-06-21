Labor backs Kings Forest for new Tweed Hospital

The new $534 million Tweed Valley Hospital will be built at Kings Forest under a labor elected government.

NSW Labor leader Luke Foley backed the Kings Forest site as part of his Budget response in the NSW Parliament in Sydney today.

Mr Foley said the decision would protect the State Significant Farmland at Cudgen and end any possible delay in building the hospital.

"The Health Minister and the Member for Tweed have delayed the new Tweed hospital for too long," Mr Foley said.

"It is time for a decision on a final location. Therefore, if elected, Labor will build a new Tweed Hospital at Kings Forest - protecting our state significant farmlands at Cudgen.

"We reject the National Party's push to over-develop Kingscliff."

State Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot at a Kings Forest information day. Contributed

The announcement comes after a community forum hosted by the Tweed Daily News on Monday night revealed NSW Health Infrastructure had shortlisted three alternative hospital sites following outrage over a decision to put the hospital on State Significant Farmland at Cudgen.

The three alternative sites included Kings Forest, Chinderah and a property on Tweed Coast Rd.

A spokesperson for Leda Holdings, the developer behind the mega Kings Forest estate south of Cudgen, declined to comment.

He said the company had signed a deed of confidentiality over the process since Kings Forest had been shortlisted as an alternative site.

State Labor candidate for the Tweed Craig Elliot said only Labor could be trusted the build the new hospital on time.

"Only Labor can be trusted to build the new hospital our community deserves. Labor will build the hospital in the right location, fully-funded and on time," Mr Elliot said in a statement.

"Only Labor can be trusted to protect the agricultural state significant farmlands of Cudgen."

The announcement was also backed by Richmond MP Justine Elliot and Labor councilor Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes.

