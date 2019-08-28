Kyrgios’s Nadal dream comes true

NICK Kyrgios' day at the US Open continues to get better and better.

The Aussie's side of the draw opened right up following the shock defeats of three tough opponents, setting up the possibility of a dream run to the semi-final.

But it was a moment later on day two that is sure to have delivered the biggest smile to the 24-year-old's face.

Kyrgios drew worldwide headlines following his blow up at the Cincinnati Masters which kicked off when he raised issues with the service clock.

The fiery Aussie drew Rafael Nadal into his argument and later posted a side-by-side video of himself and Nadal serving. The Spaniard's serve goes well over the allowed 30-second mark.

On Tuesday, the Aussie would have been left delighted after seeing Nadal finally pinged.

In his first round match against fellow Aussie John Millman, the Spanish star was in complete control of the opening set and was getting set to serve at 5-3.

Nadal strolled up to the baseline and began his extensive routine of bouncing the ball before standing up in his service motion. But before serving he dropped his racquet after apparently hearing a noise.

It was then he was slapped with a time violation from the chair umpire. A decision the Spaniard clearly didn't agree with as he strolled up to the umpire to argue his case.

"I was ready to serve I was just waiting for the noise it was crazy, you are not able to see that?" Nadal asks, but his pleas fall on deaf ears.

"The clock went zero," the chair umpire responds.

Time violation for Rafa Nadal? Wonder what @NickKyrgios would make of that? 🧐⏱️ pic.twitter.com/rWKgYIlSbT — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) August 28, 2019

The call against the 18-time Grand Slamm winner didn't affect him as he cruised to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win against Millman.

The Spanish second seed -- US Open champion in 2010, 2013 and 2017 -- needed barely two hours to see Millman off Arthur Ashe Stadium with the world number 60 from Australia unable to reproduce the magic that saw him stun Roger Federer here a year ago.

"The beginning, the first match, is always a little bit new even if I've played here plenty of times," said Nadal, who meets Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis next. "I think I played well and in general am very happy with the way I started.

"He (Millman) showed last year what he's able to do when he's doing well and I came on court with a lot of respect."

Millman on facing Rafa: "It's tough. Relentless. Relentless abuse. It's like a boxing match where you're getting hit again and again. There's no letup." — Ricky Dimon (@Dimonator) August 28, 2019

US Open Day 2 results

Alexei Popyrin def. Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Lorenzo Sonego def. Marcel Granollers 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (24) def. Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

Mikhail Kukushkin def. Roberto Bautista-Agut (10) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Alexander Bublik def. Santiago Giraldo 2-6, 6-0, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Marin Cilic (22) def. Martin Klizan 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Fernando Verdasco (32) def. Tobias Kamke 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Jordan Thompson def. Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (7), 7-5.

Gilles Simon def. Bjorn Fratangelo 5-7, 7-5, 7-5, 7-5.

John Isner (14) def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff def. Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-4, 6-2.

Pablo Andujar def. Kyle Edmund (30) 3-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

Thomas Fabbiano def. Dominic Thiem (4) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev (6) def. Radu Albot 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 6-2.

Cedrik-Marcel Stebe def. Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Chung Hyeon def. Ernesto Escobedo 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (20) def. Robin Haase 6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-0.

Tennys Sandgren def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe def. Ivo Karlovic 6-2, 6-3, 1-2, ret.

Benoit Paire (29) def. Brayden Schnur 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene def. Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

Vasek Pospisil def. Karen Khachanov (9) 4-6, 7-5, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Marius Copil def. Ugo Humbert 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (11), 4-6, 6-1.

Denis Shapovalov def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (18) 6-1, 6-1, 6-4.

Thanasi Kokkinakis def. Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 7-6 (8), 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Egor Gerasimov def. Lloyd Harris 7-5, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).

Belinda Bencic (13) def. Mandy Minella 6-3, 6-2.

Alize Cornet def. Jessica Pegula 6-2, 6-3.

Francesca Di Lorenzo def. Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (6) def. Denisa Allertova 6-2, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko def. Aleksandra Krunic 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Andrea Petkovic def. Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 6-4.

Julia Goerges (26) def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Alison Riske def. Garbine Muguruza (24) 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (7) def. Paula Badosa Gibert 6-4, 6-2.

Magda Linette def. Astra Sharma 6-3, 6-4.

Naomi Osaka (1) def. AnnaBlinkova 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2.

Bianca Andreescu (15) def. Katie Volynets 6-2, 6-4.

KirstenFlipkens def. Xiyu Wang 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit (21) def. Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1,6-1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Pauline Parmentier 6-1, 7-6 (2).

Kaia Kanepi def. Tatjana Maria 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Danielle Collins def. Polona Hercog 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Simona Halep (4) def. Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Taylor Townsend def. Kateryna Kozlova 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Elise Mertens (25) def. Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki (19) def. Wang Yafan 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Ajla Tomljanovic def. Marie Bouzkova 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Timea Babos def. Carla Suarez Navarro (28) 6-2, ret.

Cori Gauff def. Anastasia Potapova 3-6,6-2, 6-4.

Kristyna Pliskova def. Diane Parry 6-4, 6-3.

Sorana Cirstea def. Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-2.

Kristie Ahn def. Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-2.

- with AP