Kyrgios snubs umpire after near implosion

NICK Kyrgios has marched into the third round of the Washington Open after a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory over Frenchman Gilles Simon.

Kyrgios blasted 24 aces against Simon, the tournament's 11th seed, during the 91-minute contest in which the Australian smashed a racquet and had a blow-up with the umpire.

Nick Kyrgios gets a good win over Gilles Simon, 6-4, 7-6(5) to reach the last 16 in DC. No handshake with umpire Fergus Murphy.



Kyrgios wins back to back matches just for the 3rd time in 2019. Won't be shocked if he wins the whole thing. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 1, 2019

The 24-year-old world No. 52 will face the winner of Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and Belgium's David Goffin for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Compatriot Alex de Minaur suffered an upset 6-3 7-6 (8-6) loss to German world No. 122 Peter Gojowczyk.

The loss marks a bitter change in fortune for 20-year-old de Minaur, who won the Atlanta Open on Monday.

Gojowczyk will face the 2014 Washington Open champion, Milos Raonic, who booked a spot in the third round after he defeated American Tim Smyczek 6-1 6-4.

Australian journeyman Marc Polmans pushed French former world No. 18 Benoit Paire to three sets before falling 6-2 5-7 (7-5) 7-5 (7-5).

Nick Kyrgios explodes.

The world No.172 saved 11 break points in the two-and-a-half-hour slugfest, but Paire, who fired 26 aces, proved too strong.

Paire will face American John Isner, who defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4 6-4 in the third round.

Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson, who defeated Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 6-4 7-5 are the last two Australian men left in the tournament.

Tournament top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is also through. The world No. 6 beat American Tommy Paul 6-3 7-5 and will meet Thompson for a place in the quarter-finals.