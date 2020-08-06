Menu
Northern Rivers couple Lee-Anne and Greg Nolan.
Couple’s life ‘changed drastically’ after disaster struck

Javier Encalada
6th Aug 2020 12:00 AM
THE Northern Rivers community is rallying to support Lee-Ann and Greg Nolan, a local couple currently in hospital in Port Macquarie.

During a trip to Port Macquarie with their three children and some friends, Mr Nolan felt ill on July 14.

He was admitted at Port Macquarie Base Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma and started chemotherapy treatment.

The next morning, after hearing of her husband's diagnosis and on her way to hospital, Mrs Nolan walked into the path of a driver and sustained multiple serious fractures to her head, pelvis and legs.

Mr Nolan said his wife was then rushed to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for specialised head trauma treatment.

"Our lives drastically changed forever within 16 hours," Mr Nolan said.

Mrs Nolan was able to return to Port Macquarie last week for further treatment near her family.

A GoFundMe campaign created for them has raised more than $10,000 so far, but family and friends are asking for further support from the community.

Greg Nolan is a well-known music teacher at a number of schools between Kyogle and Lismore. Lee-Ann has operated a cleaning business for years. But after this, they will not be able to work.

"My immune system is in tatters because of the chemotherapy, so I cannot be around children or in a school environment until this is over, and I am up for at least three bouts of chemo," he said.

"Lee-Ann will need six to 12 months of treatment and rehabilitation.

"One is very keen to help those in need, but when it's one who needs to ask for help, it's really hard.

"We agonised over the idea of creating the GoFundMe campaign, but there were so many people offering to help."

He grew up in Lismore and Leanne is originally from Byron Bay.

The couple has lived in Kyogle for the last 25 years but are facing life in Port Macquarie and the need to sell their Northern Rivers home.

Lismore Northern Star

