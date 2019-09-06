Kylie stuns in sexy new photoshoot

Beloved TV presenter Kylie Gillies has lifted the lid on how she remains in jaw-dropping shape at 52 in a new interview and sizzling photoshoot for Who Magazine.

The Morning Show co-host of more than 12 years and mum-of-two told the publication she's proud of her age and will never attempt to hide it.

"I'm at a stage in my life where I feel quite comfortable in my own skin," she said.

"For every extra line or crow's foot … guess what? It comes with a bonus offer … of extra knowledge, empathy, wisdom."

She also shared what her "day on a plate" looks like, revealing she was exercising hard for six weeks to prepare herself for the sexy underwear shoot in which her long, toned legs and sculpted arms are showcased.

Her active lifestyle, she said, has kept her feeling a fraction of her age.

"I don't feel a day over 30!" she told the magazine.

Kylie Gillies on the cover of WHO magazine. Picture: Supplied.

The television host told the publication she makes a conscious effort to eat a healthy, balanced diet each day.

Before she takes a seat on The Morning Show couch next to Larry Emdur, Kylie starts her day with an almond milk protein shake to accompany scrambled eggs or an omelette with capsicum and smoked salmon or ham.

Lunch, she said, would consist a chicken salad with a side of miso soup, while for dinner she'd usually whip up a simple stir-fry - with konjac rice, a low-carb alternative made from a root vegetable found in Asia - or grill protein to serve with vegetables.

To ward off hunger throughout the day, snacks would include a coffee, a handful of cherry tomatoes or a seaweed salad.

Kylie Gillies has been co-hosting The Morning Show for more than 12 years. Picture: Supplied.

If cravings for something sweet struck, she said she'd occasionally opt for a low-sugar yoghurt or chocolate-flavoured protein shake, and swears by guzzling 2-3 litres of water a day.

While Kylie said she'll never be 'the gym girl', she'd recently adopted an intense fitness regimen which sees her exercising for 30 minutes each day with a goal of "being more active for longer in my life."

She added that while she took up extra training to ready herself for the revealing photoshoot, focusing on fitness was not for vanity reasons.

"It's important for your mental health, it's important for your bones. I think if you approach it with a mindset of 'I need to do this to keep, you know, one step in front of bad things happening to me' - I think that's the best way of thinking of it."

Kylie Gillies donned a chic denim shirt and heels for her steamy WHO magazine photoshoot. Picture: Supplied.

The celebrated journalist said after exercising for 30 minutes a day, she noticed an improvement to her fitness almost immediately - particularly during a skiing trip with her teenage boys Gus, 16, and Archie, 14.