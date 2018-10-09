Menu
Clucky Kylie: ‘I want another baby’

by New York Post
9th Oct 2018 3:09 AM

JUST eight months after giving birth to daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner may be ready to add to her brood.

"I want another baby, but when is the question," the 21-year-old reality star shared on Snapchat while answering questions from fans over the weekend.

 

"And I'm definitely not ready this second and I don't know when I will be," she added.

The makeup maven adds she wants her second child to be a girl, so Stormi can have a sister.

"I want her to have a really feminine name," Jenner said of her future child. "That's all I know."

 

When will Stormi become a big sister? Picture: Instagram
Jenner also gave details on Stormi's unbreakable bond with her father, Travis Scott.

"They have this crazy connection," she said. "She's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't even see me, but it's cool. Whatever."

