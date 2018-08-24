Kylie Jenner shares local designer with 113 million people

WHEN global superstar Kylie Jenner posted four new photos of herself on Instagram this week, it changed the life of a Byron Bay fashion designer.

That's because Jenner was wearing one of Jessica Johansen-Bell's own creations, exposing her small brand to more than 113 million people.

American celebrity and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner wearing Bangalow designer Johansen's creations.

Jenner is one of the members of the most popular family in the world, the Kardashians.

As the owner Kylie cosmetics, she's also worth about US$900 million, making the 21-year-old the youngest self-made billionaire ever.

Ms Johansen-Bell's label, Johansen, is sure to take off after getting the tick of approval from Jenner.

In a statement released to the media, the label estimated the value of such exposure to be around $4 million worth of free advertising.

"It has become industry knowledge that a product sponsored Instagram post published by the recently declared billionaire will set back any company approximately $1 million per photo," the label said.

"On Tuesday morning, Ms Johansen woke up to four photos uploaded by Kylie Jenner in one of Johansen's Australian designed and made dresses to her 113 million followers."

According to the statement, Jenner was made aware of the label after being delivered a gift package arranged by the Australian designer and was consequently wearing a silk dress, known as the Cha Dress, on her Instagram, "evidently loving what she had seen".

Jenner's regular stylist contacted Johansen to request a range of outfits to be sent air-express to Los Angeles for consideration for Jenner's 21st birthday party, according to the label.

In 2014 and 2015, Time magazine listed the Jenner sisters on their list of the most influential teens in the world, citing their considerable influence among teens on social media.

As of 2018, with over 100 million followers, she is one of the top 10 most followed people on Instagram.