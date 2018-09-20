Kylie Jenner’s strange admission

Kylie Jenner makes the ‘life changing’ discovery of adding milk to cereal.

KYLIE Jenner has sent social media into meltdown, but this time it is not for what you'd expect.

The reality TV star turned lip kit mogul sent Twitter into a tizzy when she admitted she, after 21 years on this earth, had only just tried eating breakfast cereal with milk.

"Last night I had cereal with milk for the first time. Life changing," she tweeted.

The post quickly attracted attention from bewildered fans who couldn't believe it. Many wanted to know what cereal she usually ate dry, and then when she tried milk for the first time whether she put the cereal or milk in first.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch. amazing https://t.co/9szGNV67ht — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) 19 September 2018

Cereal first https://t.co/q7QaSoj1mj — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) 19 September 2018

Others poked fun at the star, giving her other common sense suggestions such as coffee with hot water.

Wait till you try coffee with hot water — austin williams (@austinwilliamsw) 19 September 2018

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen even got in on the joke.

Wait till you try peanut butter and jam. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) 19 September 2018

Others then taunted Jenner about how out of touch the soon-to-be billionaire is.

When you’re so busy making them billionaires you forget the basics pic.twitter.com/2ZgjaAw7xg — Laura Stevens (@lauraannstevens) 19 September 2018

Milk as opposed to what? The blood of poor people? — Matty Howard (@mthoward13) 19 September 2018

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan recently made headlines and thousands of tweets after she graced the cover of Forbes Magazine's August issue, which ranked the most successful female entrepreneurs in America.

According to the publication, Jenner has amassed $900 million ($A1.2 billion), after launching cult beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics less than three years ago.

Kylie Jenner's Forbes cover

This made her the youngest person on the fourth annual ranking of America's Richest Self-Made Women.

And that's just the beginning. Forbes estimates that within the next year, Jenner will be the youngest self-made billionaire ever, male or female, trumping Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who became a billionaire at age 23.