Teen’s stunning $680k act of kindness

Kylian Mbappe is a class act in more ways than one.

KYLIAN Mbappe will donate his entire earnings of $AUD681,000 from playing in the World Cup to charity.

The wunderkind was pivotal as he helped France to glory against Croatia in the final - scoring a goal in the 4-2 victory, The Sun reports.

It has now been revealed that the 19-year-old will hand over money earned from featuring in Russia to a sports charity that works with disabled and hospitalised children, Premiers de Cordee.

According to Sports Illustrated, the teen sensation was paid $30,000 per game, and pocketed $470,000 for being part of the team who won the tournament.

The news of his charitable donation has been reported by French national newspaper L'Equipe.

Mbappe, who joined French club Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of around $295 million from Monaco after a season-long loan, was one of the French success stories from this World Cup.

He ended up with four goals from the tournament, and was named best young player.

Speaking to Le Parisien, Mbappe's generosity came as no surprise to Premier de Cordee charity general manager Sebastian Ruffin.

He said: "Kylian, he's a great person.

"When his schedule allows it, he happily helps us.

"He has a very good relationship with children, he always finds the right words to encourage them.

"I sometimes even feel that he takes more pleasure in playing with the kids than the kids themselves."

Mbappe became the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958.

Mbappe is only the third teen to even play in the World Cup - after Pele and Italian legend Guiseppe Bergomi in 1982.

And his three goals en route to the final in Moscow played a huge role in the French making the decider.

Pele was just 17 when he scored twice in a 5-2 win over Sweden in 1958 - the start of an incredible international career.

After watching Mbappe's achievement, he tweeted: "Only the second teenager to have scored a goal in a #WorldCupFinal! Welcome to the club, @KMbappe - it's great to have some company!"

