Krystal clear dispute over parking for adult store owner

KRYSTAL CLEAR: Owner of Krystal Adult Store Stephen Keen with the van and signage in question.

THE owner of a local adult product store believes he is being bullied by Byron Shire Council after being fined $3000 for parking his business van in Shirley St, Byron Bay.

The pink van features a picture of a lingerie-clad model and the council's legal services co-ordinator Ralph James said complaints had been received relating to the nature of the artwork on the van.

"The business was approved as a 'restricted premises' and therefore is limited in what advertising can take place," Mr James said.

"This was considered advertising of a restricted business and the owner was repeatedly requested to park the van at the premises."

Within his rights

The owner of Krystal Adult Store, Stephen Keen, said he was within his rights to park the van away from his shop.

He had previously engaged a town planner who Mr Keen said found nothing within the act prohibiting any vehicle being used for advertising in regard to a restricted premises.

"An agreement was put in place with the council so the business name, address, logo, phone number and website could be displayed on the van, so I rearranged this advertisement in compliance with this agreement," he said.

"Mr James told me I could then park the van freely around town and we shook hands on this."

Request to modify artwork

Mr James rejected this, saying council requested the artwork be modified.

"However, subsequently a trademark was registered which included artwork that was similar to what was previously on the car," he said.

Mr Keen believes the reason the council has "dishonoured" its agreement is because in May 2015 he handed a DVD to the general manager, Ken Gainger, depicting the removal of asbestos roofing at Banner Park in Brunswick Heads by council workmen who appeared to have no safety precautions in place to protect the public or themselves.

The real reason?

Although this happened in 1995, Mr Keen was concerned the site would still be contaminated.

Mr James said the asbestos issue was referred to council officers who dealt with council's insurers.

"They took the view that given the incident happened 21 years ago the matter was not one that would be investigated," he said.

"The land is no longer under council's control. It is now Crown Land managed by the North Coast Holiday Park Trust and that Mr Keen was informed of this by council on May 20, 2015."