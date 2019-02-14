KP steps down as commish

RESPECT: Kieran Perrow was greeted by a guard of honour from the Byron Boardriders after winning the Billabong world pipeline masters champion.

ONE of Byron Bays' favourite surfers, Kieren Perrow has stepped down from the commissioners position on the World Surf League. KP has held the position for the past six years and will now take on a supporting role at the WSL sharing his decades of experience in the competitive surfing world. KP won the Byron Bay Easter Classic in 1998, 1999 and 2007. Always an inspirational figure he is highly respected by all in Byron Bay Surfing Crew and the wider community.

All the best KP.

MEANWHILE it was another week of non-stop swell rolling into

The Shire with waves everywhere when the winds were light and when there were not too many bluebottles. There is a bigger pulse of swell forecast over the next few days coming in from the south east to east direction that should give surfers plenty of options to get wet. We should also see some more southerly winds blowing in giving us some offshores during the next few days.

Next weekend Byron Bay plays host to the Byron Bay Surf Festival where we will see a massive showcase of surfing equipment and surfers sharing their stories. Go to: www.byron baysurffestival.com.au

STYLE Surfing School is hosting Roxy Girls Go Surfing Sessions in The Bay on Friday and Saturday. Stephanie Gilmore, Lisa Anderson, Kelia Moniz and Ellie Brooks will make an appearance during the surf class to share their skills and words of wisdom to the girls on the day. Go to: www.roxyaustralia.com.au for the details.