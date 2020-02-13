Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Kobe with his daughter Gigi.
Kobe with his daughter Gigi.
News

Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest: reports

13th Feb 2020 8:10 AM

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in a private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple news reports say.

Citing Kobe Bryant's death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains of the former Lakers star and his daughter were transferred to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona del Mar.

Kobe and Brianna were laid to rest in a private ceremony there last Friday.

According to KTTV, the death certificate cited Kobe's cause of death as "blunt trauma" sustained in a "commercial helicopter crash".

It also said his death was "rapid".

Corona del Mar is a community within Newport Beach, where the Bryant family lives.

Kobe, 41, and Gianna, 13, were among nine people killed when the helicopter they were in crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California, northwest of Los Angeles, on January 26.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, 56; his wife, Keri; and their daughter Alyssa, 14 - who played on the same club basketball team as Gianna Bryant - also were killed.

Christina Mauser, a 38-year-old who was the top assistant coach of the Mamba girls basketball team, was also killed in the accident, as were Sarah Chester, 45; her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50.

A public memorial service for the Bryants will be held on February 24 at Staples Center.

While the date - 2/24 - conveniently falls between two Lakers' home games, it still could have been chosen symbolically.

Gianna - one of Kobe and Vanessa's four daughters - wore No. 2 on her basketball jersey while Kobe was No. 24 for part of his 20-year-tenure with the Lakers, and his retired jerseys hang at Staples Center.

The Los Angeles Times reported that "entry is expected to be severely restricted" at the venue despite Staples Center's capacity of about 20,000.

More Stories

Show More
funeral gianna bryant kobe bryant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        premium_icon Financial fraudster Aleksandra Frizell sentenced

        Crime A woman, acting as a financial advisor, has been sentenced after she used her clients’ hard-earned money on prescription drugs and expensive designer shoes.

        What you need to know about the weather this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about the weather this week

        News Tropical cyclone likely to impact with big swells

        Failed Coast company director to front court

        premium_icon Failed Coast company director to front court

        Business Firm day tours between Noosa Heads and Byron Bay

        Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        premium_icon Region’s role in macca industry going nuts globally

        News AUSTRALIA’S largest macadamia processors and marketers consolidates, rebrands and...