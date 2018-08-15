Koala tree planting volunteers needed

KOALA: Volunteers are needed for this Saturday's easy-peasy Koala Tree Planting Working Bee.

BANGALOW Koalas is calling out for volunteers to take part in this Saturday's Koala Tree Planting Working Bee starting at 9am at 69 Dudgeons Lane, Bangalow.

It couldn't be simpler or easier to show how much you care about our local Koalas.

"There is no weeding, no digging and no whipper snippering,” Bangalow Koala's President Linda Sparrow said.

"All you have to do is turn up and help plant around 600 trees into pre-dug holes.”

Plus the Bangalow Lions are laying on a free Sausage Sizzle with sandwiches available made by Sue Frankham.

Bring along trowels, buckets, drinking water, sun screen and something to ward off ticks.

Please RSVP Linda Sparrow at: twodogsmedia@optusnet.com.au