Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
crime generic, handcuffed person, handcuffs
crime generic, handcuffed person, handcuffs
Crime

Knife-wielding man jailed for assaulting his father

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ILUKA man who told his father "I can't wait to run you through with this" while holding a 30cm kitchen knife during a frightening incident has been jailed for a series of domestic violence offences.

Dane Adam Williams, 37, faced Grafton Local Court on Tuesday to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a number of charges including contravene prohibition/restriction in AVO, destroy or damage property, stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence and common assault.

According to police facts tendered to the court, on October 24 last year at about 9pm Williams and his father got into an argument in their Iluka home over Williams' mental health when he slapped his father and threw a TV remote and pedestal fan at him.

Police were called to the home and found Williams hiding in a bedroom cupboard.

On March 23, 2020, while under an AVO, Williams again got into a violent argument with his father.

Williams was drinking in the Iluka home when at about 11.30pm the father left to take the dog for a walk to avoid his agitated son and when he got back he found that Williams had ripped a door off its hinges and punched holes in it.

Police were called and Williams was arrested and granted bail, with no contact with his father a condition of bail.

Just six days later Williams contacted the victim and said he needed a place to stay. The next day after leaving in the morning, at about 4.30pm Williams returned to the home and started rummaging around in the kitchen. His father said that he would make some food later, to which Williams replied "you can go and get f---ed" and then while holding a 30cm kitchen knife said "I can't wait to run you through with this".

During his sentencing magistrate Kathy Crittenden said there was a clear link between Williams' history of alcohol use and offending, and was exposed to domestic violence during his upbringing.

Williams was sentenced to a jail term of 18 months, with a non-parole period of nine months.

clarence crime domestic violence grafton court grafton local court
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        premium_icon ‘IRRESPONSIBLE’: Flight expansion slammed due to virus spike

        News Tweed’s MP has slammed Jetstar’s flight expansion in Ballina, calling the move ‘irresponsible’, a claim the transport giant adamantly denies.

        Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        premium_icon Only 7500 people allowed at Bluesfest 2021 (so far)

        News Artist list for next year’s event will be unveiled on July 8

        New technology helping save water and money

        premium_icon New technology helping save water and money

        News QUARTERLY billing cycles mean water leaks may not be detected for months, wasting...

        $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        premium_icon $150k to create a centre of excellence in waste management

        News Converting waste materials into value-added goods